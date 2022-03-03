Penguins vs Hurricanes Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to match up in a competitive Eastern Conference matchup. This game will be played at the PNC Arena as Carolina comes into this one as the number one seed in the Metropolitan Division with a 37-11-5 record and the Penguins come in with the second seed in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-14-8 record. These teams have only met once this season as the Hurricanes currently have a 1-0 series lead against them.

Penguins vs Hurricanes – Game Information

📊 Records: Hurricanes(37-11-5), Penguins(34-14-8)

Hurricanes(37-11-5), Penguins(34-14-8) 📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

March 4th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena 🎲 Odds: Penguins(+120), Hurricanes(-144)

Penguins vs Hurricanes Odds

Both of these teams are arguably the two best teams in hockey this season so expect this to be a highly competitive match-up where both of them play their best hockey to show one another that they are the team to be feared in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Bet Hurricanes Penguins Play Moneyline -144 +120 Point Spread -1.5(+175) +1.5(-220) Total Points o6.5(+102) u6.5(-115)

Penguins vs Hurricanes News

The Carolina Hurricanes currently have the second-most points in the NHL just behind the Colorado Avalanche as they have 79 points. Carolina has won six out of their last 10 games and is coming off a tough loss to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3. They will take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The Penguins are coming into this one on a two-game winning streak and have six wins as well in their last 10 games. Pittsburgh will take on the Tampa Bay lightning in what should be one of the best games of Thursday night before the Hurricanes game.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Preview

Hurricanes Looking To Get Back On Track

The Hurricanes have lost two games in a row including a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Thursday. They lost to the Red Wings on Tuesday 4-3 where Sebastion Aho, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Staal were able to score a goal.

Sebastian Aho will look to lead the Hurricanes to a victory in this one as he currently has 56 points on the year, which ranks the 17th best in the NHL.

Antti Raanta should be in goal for this one as he currently has a 91 save percentage and has allowed 2.5 goals per game. He has a 7-3-2 record as the starting goalie for the Hurricanes this year.

Carolina is coming in on a two-game losing streak but will look to get back on track and secure the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Can Pittsburgh Prove They’re The Team To Beat?

The Penguins will be coming into this one playing against arguably the best team in hockey, the Tampa Bay Lightning. It isn’t going to be easy to beat a tough Carolina Hurricanes team on a back-to-back, but Boston has proven throughout the year that when they are on their game, they can be one of the best teams in hockey.

Pittsburgh was able to walk away with an impressive 5-1 win against the Lightning. Evgeni Malkin led the way with three points. Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, and Danton Heinen were able to add two points each.

Brad Marchland and David Pastrnak both have 54 points on the season and they’re going to look to continue their excellent play. Both of them are tied for 22nd in terms of most points scored this season.

It is to be expected that Casey DeSmith will be in goal for the Penguins on Friday and he hasn’t looked particularly great this year as he’s averaging three goals against him in his 11 games started. He has a 90% save percentage but certainly hasn’t been great.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Penguins Trends

17-6 record in away games this year.

27 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

Hurricanes Trends

27 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

17-4 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Penguins vs Hurricanes

For this game, I’m going to go with the Hurricanes to win outright. They have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long. The Hurricanes have done a great job of putting the puck in the net throughout their past few games as they have scored four goals in four out of their last five games. Casey DeSmith hasn’t been great for the Penguins this year, so I expect him to give up a few goals and for Carolina to win this one.

Get free NHL bets for the Penguins vs Hurricanes game at BetOnline below.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next