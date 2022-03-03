Red Wings vs Lightning Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Detroit Red Wings will travel to the Amalie Arena to take on arguably the best team in hockey in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is currently the number one seed in the Atlantic Division and has the third-most points in all of the NHL at 76. The Red Wings on the other hand have been playing decent hockey, but certainly not the way that many were hoping for this year as they currently have 54 points and are the fifth seed in the Atlantic division.

Red Wings vs Lightning – Game Information

📊 Records: Red Wings(24-24-6), Lightning(35-12-6)

Red Wings(24-24-6), Lightning(35-12-6) 📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

March 4th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena | Tampa Bay, FL

Amalie Arena | Tampa Bay, FL 🎲 Odds: Red Wings(+340), Lightning(-450)

Red Wings vs Lightning Odds

Although the Red Wings have been playing decent hockey this year and they have won five out of their last 10 games, I fully expect the Lightning to be able to take care of business in this game even though they are going to be on a back-to-back as they play the Boston Penguins on Thursday. The Lightning were on a five-game winning streak heading into that game against the Pittsburgh Penguins where they lost 5-1. They have won eight of their last 11 games and have proven to everybody that they are still the best team in hockey.

Bet Lightning Red Wings Play Moneyline -450 +340 Point Spread -1.5(-125) +1.5(+115) Total Points o6.5(-105) u6.5(-115)

Red Wings vs Lightning News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been known in the past few years as being one of the best teams in hockey and that has certainly not changed that agenda at all this season. There are only a few other teams who do have more points than the Lightning this year and the only teams that can really be compared to them at the moment are either the Colorado Avalanche or the Calgary Flames.

The Red Wings on the other hand have been playing average hockey all season long and really don’t have any business beating a team like the Lightning.

Red Wings vs Lightning Preview

Tampa Bay Looking To Take Care Of Business

In Tampa Bay’s last game versus the Penguins on Thursday, they lost 5-1. It was a bad all around game for them and they will look to get back on track against Detroit. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Patrick Maroon had the lone point for Tampa Bay.

Both of these teams have already met this season and it was an extremely high-scoring game as the Lightning were able to walk away with a 7-6 victory. This was just the second game of the year for the Lightning, and they have done a much better job of not allowing goals, while the same can’t really be said about the Red Wings.

Steven Stamkos will look to continue his incredible season as he currently has the 12th most points in the NHL at 60. Victor Hedman is not too far behind him as he currently has 51 points.

Brian Elliott is expected to be in the net for this one and he has done a great job in the nine games that he has started. Elliott is 5-2-2 in the net and has a 90% save percentage and has only allowed 2.6 goals per game.

Red Wings Looking To Make A Late Push

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, they’re going to be coming off a game where they had to play in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes and they also had a 10-7 loss against the Maple Leaves on Saturday. Detroit has been horrible at keeping goals out of the net this year and that is going to be a major issue when they do play teams like the Lightning.

If the Red Wings are going to want to win this game, Thomas Greiss is going to have to be much better than he has been all season. Thomas Greiss is currently 8-8-11 and has an 89% save percentage while giving up nearly 3.5 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin has been incredible for the Red Wings this season as he currently has 56 points which is tied for the 17th most in the NHL. He’s going to have to have a spectacular game in order for Detroit to win this one.

Red Wings Trends

8-13 record in away games this year.

27 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

Lighting Trends

27 games have gone OVER while 22 have gone UNDER.

16-4 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Red Wings vs Lightning

Because the Detroit Red Wings have done a horrible job of keeping the puck out of the net this season, I’m going to go with the Lightning to win this game and for the game to go OVER. It seems inevitable that this game is going to go OVER considering the last time these two teams met the game finished 7-6 and the Red Wings have done a horrible job as of late giving up goals. They gave up 10 goals on Saturday and also gave up five three days before that to the Colorado Avalanche.

