Warriors vs Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

For Thursday night’s Western Conference clash, the Golden State Warriors are striving to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. This is the fourth meeting this season. Continue reading for Warriors vs Mavericks preview content.

Will Stephen Curry and the Warriors upset the Mavs? Stephen Curry is averaging 25.8 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. Golden State is shooting 36% from 3-point range. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Warriors vs Mavericks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Golden State Warriors | Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 📊 Record: Warriors (43-19, 30-28-4 ATS) | Mavericks (37-25, 35-26-1 ATS)

Warriors (43-19, 30-28-4 ATS) | Mavericks (37-25, 35-26-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Bay Area

Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Bay Area 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas 🎲 Odds: Warriors +1.5 (-107) | Mavericks -1.5 (-113)

Warriors vs Mavericks Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Warriors are 1.5-point underdogs on the road. At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Golden State is 37-13 as a favorite, 6-6 as an underdog and 13-14-2 ATS away. Additionally, the Warriors’ over/under away record is 13-16. They are 1-6 ATS in their last seven meetings versus Western Conference opponents.

On the other side, Dallas is 27-8 as a favorite, 10-16 as an underdog and 16-14-1 ATS at home. Not to mention, the Mavs’ over/under record at home is 7-23-1. The team is 7-3 in its previous 10 games played on a Thursday. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Warriors vs Mavericks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Warriors have a total of seven players listed on their injury report: SF Andre Iguodala (out), SG Klay Thompson (probable), PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely), PF Nemanja Bjelica (probable), SG Damion Lee (questionable), C James Wiseman (out indefinitely) and SF Moses Moody (probable).

Next, the Mavericks have five players on their report: SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely), PG Trey Burke (questionable), PF Marquese Chriss (out), PG Frank Ntilikina (questionable) and SF Theo Pinson (out indefinitely). Because of a minor knee injury, Chriss was downgraded to out.

Warriors vs Mavericks Preview

Furthermore, the Warriors rank second in the Western Conference; trailing the Suns by seven games. Their conference record is currently 26-13. As for the Mavericks, they rank fifth overall. The team is behind the Jazz, Grizzlies, Warriors and Suns. Their record in intraconference matchups is 26-15.

In the past three head-to-head contests, the Mavs are 2-1 against the Warriors. On Sunday, Dallas beat them 107-101 at Chase Center. However, on Jan. 25, Golden State won 130-92 at home. The total has gone over in seven of the Mavs’ last eight home matchups against the Warriors.

Warriors have their attention set on recovering from consecutive losses

Anyways, the Warriors are 4-6 in their last 10 games played. Needless to say, the team is in a slump. They have not won a game since defeating the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24, winning 132-95. On Tuesday, in their 129-114 road loss versus the Timberwolves, guard Stephen Curry scored a team-high 34 points in 33 minutes played.

In their 15-point defeat, Golden State shot 41-for-90 (45.6%) from the floor. But, the team is slacking off on defense. The Warriors allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 40% from behind the arc. With this loss, they are now 1-4 ATS in their past five games played, and the Warriors are averaging 110 points per game.

The Mavs are working towards earning a third straight victory

Equally important, the Mavs are 8-2 in their past 10 contests. Their last loss was on Feb. 25, when the Jazz defeated them 114-109, ending their two-game win streak. In the Mavs’ 109-104 road win over the Lakers on Tuesday, guard Luka Doncic led his team in scoring with 25 points.

In the second quarter, Dallas outscored Los Angeles 41-31. Despite allowing 31 points to start the second half, the Mavs finished strong. They shot 41-for-82 (50%) from the field. Not only is Dallas 9-1 ATS in its previous 10 games played, the team is 5-1 ATS in its last six matchups versus Western Conference teams.

NBA Betting Trends – Warriors vs Mavericks | NBA Picks

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is 1-7 ATS in its past eight games played.

The total has gone over in six of the Warriors’ last seven contests.

Next, the Warriors are 1-4 SU in their previous five games.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is 5-0 ATS in the team’s past five contests.

The total has gone under in seven of the Mavs’ previous 10 games played.

Lastly, the total has gone over in 11 of the Mavs’ last 15 matchups against the Warriors.

Free NBA Picks — Warriors vs Mavericks Picks & Prediction

Concerning the point spread consensus, 59% of bettors are trusting the Mavericks to cover the spread at American Airlines Center. Also, 84% of gamblers are counting on the total going over 220. The total has gone over in six of the Warriors’ past nine road games. And Dallas is 5-2 in its last seven contests played in the month of March.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavs have a 61.6% probability of winning.

The Warriors have had their fair share of blunders this season. They have failed to cover the spread in several different matchups versus the Mavs. Golden State is 3-10 ATS in its previous 13 games against Dallas. To summarize this prediction, pick the Mavericks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 220. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

