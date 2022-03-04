Bruins center Craig Smith records third career NHL hat trick

Boston Bruins center Craig Smith of Madison, Wisconsin recorded his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. Smith scored thrice as the Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2.

Smith scored Boston’s first two goals, and he scored a goal in each period. Smith opened the scoring from center Trent Frederic of St. Louis, Missouri, and Derek Forbort of Duluth, Minnesota at 13:08 of the first period. He then put the Bruins up 2-0 on a goal from Charlie Coyle of East Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Frederic at 11:03 of the second period. Then at 14:39 of the third period, with five minutes and 21 seconds left in the hockey game, Smith scored from defenseman Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts and Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to put the Bruins up 4-1.

Smith’s first NHL hat trick came in a 5-0 Nashville Predators win over the New York Islanders on February 13, 2020. Smith’s second NHL hat trick came in a 6-2 Bruins win over the Buffalo Sabres on May 1, 2021.

This was the second hat trick this week by a Boston Bruin. On Monday, Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta scored thrice in a 7-0 Bruins win over the Los Angeles Kings from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for his first career NHL hat trick. On Christmas Day, the Staples Center became Crypto.com Arena.

On the season, Smith now has nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points, and is a -2. He also has 18 penalty minutes, three power-play points, one game-winning goal, 127 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, 69 hits, 13 takeaways, and 20 giveaways.

Unlike the Wild Western Conference, where there are a bunch of teams battling for a playoff spot, the Bruins are currently one of eight teams comfortably in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They currently have a record of 33 wins, 18 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 70 points.

