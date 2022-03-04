Cavaliers vs 76ers Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center; free NBA picks are featured here. This is the second head-to-head meeting for these playoff contenders this season. Continue scrolling for Cavaliers vs 76ers preview content.

Can Darius Garland and the Cavs upset the 76ers? The third-year guard is averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.The Sixers are going for their fifth straight win. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Cavaliers vs 76ers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers | Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers 📊 Record: Cavaliers (36-26, 35-25-2 ATS) | 76ers (38-23, 32-29 ATS)

Cavaliers (36-26, 35-25-2 ATS) | 76ers (38-23, 32-29 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 🎲 Odds: Cavaliers +7 (-105) | 76ers -7 (-115)

Cavaliers vs 76ers Odds | NBA Picks

For Friday night’s intraconference contest, the Cavaliers are seven-point underdogs on the road. At the present moment of this 2021-22 NBA regular season, Cleveland is 23-8 as a favorite, 13-18 as an underdog and 17-13-2 ATS on the road. To add to this betting data, the Cavs’ over/under away record is 15-16-1. They are 1-4 in their previous five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the 76ers, Philadelphia is entering this matchup 27-12 as a favorite, 11-11 as an underdog and 12-18 ATS at home. Also, the team’s over/under record at home is 12-18. The Sixers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games played against Central Division teams. BetOnline odds are available below.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Cavaliers have three players listed on their injury report: PG Rajon Rondo (out indefinitely), SF Caris LeVert (out indefinitely) and SG Collin Sexton (out for the season). There is no timetable for Rondo’s return. The two-time NBA champion played only five of his 20 games with the Lakers prior to his trade to the Cavs.

Next, the 76ers have no reported injuries. This is fantastic news for the organization. Head coach Doc Rivers will have to do what he can to take full advantage of his healthy roster. James Harden is averaging 27.3 points per game with the Sixers right now.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Preview

Heading into this rematch, the Cavaliers rank sixth overall in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Celtics, Bucks, Bulls, 76ers and Heat. Though, the team is behind the top-seeded Heat by just five games, and Cleveland’s conference record is 21-15. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is currently 2.5 games behind Miami. The Sixers’ record in intraconference matchups is 22-14.

Furthermore, in the last three head-to-head games, the 76ers are 2-1 versus the Cavs. On Feb. 12, Philadelphia defeated them 103-93 at Wells Fargo Center. The point total in that contest was set at 209.5, so of course the total went under. Philadelphia is 11-3-1 ATS in its past 15 games played in the month of March.

Cavaliers are attempting to recover from back-to-back losses

Additionally, the Cavaliers are 5-5 in their previous 10 contests. On Feb. 26, they eliminated their three-game losing streak after defeating the Wizards 92-86. However, since then, the Cavs have not won a game. Their loss to the 76ers on Feb. 12 started the skid.

On Wednesday, in their 119-98 home loss versus the Hornets, guard Darius Garland scored a team-high 33 points in 33 minutes played. Center Jarrett Allen earned another career double-double as well, amassing 18 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes spent on the court. Charlotte outrebounded them 45 to 37.

Sixers are eyeballing their fifth consecutive victory

The 76ers are 7-3 in their last 10 games played. They have not lost a game since Feb. 15, when the Celtics defeated them 135-87 on the road. During their four-game win streak, the Sixers beat the Bucks, Timberwolves and Knicks. Philadelphia won over New York in consecutive contests. On Wednesday, in the 76ers’ 123-108 home win over the Knicks, center Joel Embiid finished his performance with one more double-double.

The top MVP candidate accumulated 27 points, 12 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 minutes on the court. In James Harden’s home debut with the Sixers, he closed out his outing with 26 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 36 minutes played. After the game, Harden told reporters, “The love, the fans, it felt like home.”

NBA Betting Trends – Cavaliers vs 76ers | NBA Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is 0-6 ATS in the team’s last six contests.

The Cavs are 1-5 SU in their previous six games played.

Not to mention, the Cavs are 3-7 SU in their past 10 matchups versus the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its previous six games played.

And, the total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last six contests.

Nonetheless, the total has also gone under in four of Philadelphia’s past five matchups against Cleveland.

Free NBA Picks — Cavaliers vs 76ers Picks & Prediction

According to the point spread consensus, 82% of gamblers are putting bets on Philadelphia to cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Plus, about 75% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 216.5. The Cavs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games played, and they are 1-4 in their past five road matchups versus the 76ers. So, this is why oddsmakers are figuring that Philadelphia will win by at least seven points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 73.7% chance of winning.

For a reminder, the total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ previous six games against Eastern Conference opponents. With a healthy roster and a four-game winning streak, it would be unwise to go for the upset in this one. Therefore, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 216.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

