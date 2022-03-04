Hawks vs Wizards Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

For Friday night’s intraconference contest, the Atlanta Hawks are preparing to play the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena; free NBA picks are available here. Atlanta is generating 112.47 points per game. Keep reading for Hawks vs Wizards preview content.

Will Trae Young and the Hawks beat the Wizards for the second time this season? Young is averaging 28.1 points per game. Washington is 4-9 in its last 13 games played in the month of March. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Hawks vs Wizards Odds | NBA Picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Hawks are 4.5-point favorites on the road. So far during this 2021-22 NBA regular season, Atlanta is 22-15 as a favorite, 8-17 as an underdog and 10-20 ATS away. Not to mention, the Hawks’ over/under away record is 15-15. The Hawks are 13-7 ATS in their past 20 games played.

Meanwhile, Washington is 16-10 as a favorite, 12-23 as an underdog and 13-17-2 ATS at home. Plus, the Wizards’ over/under record at home is 18-13-1. They are 3-6 ATS in their last nine matchups against Southeast Division opponents. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Hawks vs Wizards Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Hawks have two players listed on their injury report: C John Collins (out indefinitely) and PF Onyeka Okongwu (questionable). Okongwu exited Tuesday’s game against the Celtics in concussion protocol. The forward also missed Thursday’s game versus the Bulls.

Next, the Wizards have four players listed: SG Bradley Beal (out for the season), PF Kristaps Porzingis (out), C Vernon Carey Jr. (doubtful) and SG Deni Avdija (probable). Carey Jr. was downgraded to doubtful due to a hip injury. Avdija’s knee is feeling better as well.

Hawks vs Wizards Preview

The Hawks rank 10th in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Hornets and Nets for the No. 8 spot in the standings. Thus far, their conference record is 19-20. It should go without saying that Atlanta has struggled against its intraconference competitors. On the other side, the Wizards rank 11th overall. They trail the Hawks by 1.5 games, and their conference record is 21-20.

Moreover, in the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Hawks are 2-1 against the Wizards. On Nov. 1, 2021, the second time these teams faced off during this regular season, Atlanta won 118-111 at State Farm Arena. Though, Washington defeated them 122-111 at Capital One Arena on Oct. 28.

Hawks remain fighting to make the playoffs

At this point of the regular season, the Hawks are underperforming. Last season, they finished 41-31 (.569), and the team ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta defeated New York in five games of the First Round of the playoffs. Then, the Hawks upsetted the top-seeded 76ers in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals. Have they taken a step back?

Atlanta concluded the 2020-21 NBA regular season as the fifth seed. Fast forward to this season, the Hawks are fighting just to qualify for the postseason. On Thursday, in their 130-124 home win over the Bulls, guard Trae Young ended his performance with another double-double. He ended his performance with 39 points, 3.0 rebounds and 13 assists in 38 minutes played. Now, the Hawks are 5-5 in their previous 10 contests.

Washington is worse without Bradley Beal

Needless to say, while the Wizards were still losing multiple games every here and there with Bradley Beal, at least he kept the ship afloat. Beal is out for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. In the absence of Beal, Washington has not figured it out yet. In some ways, they’re in a worse spot than the Hawks. The Wizards are 4-6 in their past 10 games played.

On Tuesday, in the team’s 116-113 home win over the Pistons, forward Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 21 points in 34 minutes of action. Thomas Bryant also contributed 16 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22 minutes played. To add to that, the team shot 41-for-82 (50%) from the floor and 13-for-26 (50%) from downtown. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will have to make more adjustments.

NBA Betting Trends – Hawks vs Wizards | NBA Picks

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in its past six games played.

The Hawks are 2-4 ATS in their last six matchups versus the Wizards.

Also, the Hawks are 4-1 SU in their previous five matchups against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards

Washington is 5-13-2 ATS in the team’s last 20 games.

Next, the Wizards are 5-12 SU in their past 17 contests.

In closing, the total has gone over in six of the Wizards’ previous nine games played.

Free NBA Picks — Hawks vs Wizards Picks & Prediction

Referencing the point spread consensus, 76% of bettors are convinced that Atlanta will cover the spread at Capital One Arena. Likewise, 87% of gamblers are expecting the total will go over 223. The Hawks are 15-5 in their previous 20 matchups against Southeast Division teams. However, they are 1-5 ATS in their past six road games, too. Based on these betting statistics, nothing is a given.

Regarding ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 59.1% probability of winning.

Furthermore, the Wizards are 0-5 ATS in their last five contests played on a Friday. Subtracting Beal, Porzingis and Carey Jr. from the active players list, the Hawks are better. All things considered, pick the Hawks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

