How to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza goes down this Friday, March 4th from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, looks to get back into the win column after taking his first career loss last year to now unified champion Josh Taylor. Ramirez comes in as the strong -600 betting favorite, with Jose Pedraza as the long-shot 4-1 underdog.

California sports betting fans are still on the sidelines when it comes to state-wide legalization. Nevertheless, betting on this weekend’s Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza fight is still very possible if you live in the Golden State.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in California, and where to find the free bets and sportsbooks bonus offers along the way.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Ramirez vs Pedraza in California

We have done some comprehensive research, and have compiled a list of the top-five California sports betting apps available for betting on this weekend’s Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza light-welterweight tilt. For a brief breakdown of the very best California online gambling sites available, check out the list below.

Hit the links to claim your free Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza boxing betting bonus now.

BetOnline California Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Ramirez vs Pedraza in CA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Ramirez vs Pedraza in CA XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in CA – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in CA MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in CA – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in CA BetUS CA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in California – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in California Bovada California Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ramirez Pedraza Fight in CA – $750 to Bet on the Ramirez Pedraza Fight in CA

How to Bet on the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in California

Boxing betting in California is widely popular, with a ton of high-profile boxing bouts taking place in California throughout the year. For a step-by-step overview of how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in California, check out the instructions below.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Ramirez vs Pedraza Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for the Pedraza Ramirez fight Place your free bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

California Boxing Betting — How to Watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in California

🥊 Boxing Match: Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: Smart Center | Fresno, California

🎲 Boxing Odds: Jose Ramirez -600 | Jose Pedraza +400

Boxing Odds — Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

The former champion Jose Ramirez comes in as the strong -600 betting favorite, with Jose Pedraza as the long shot 4-1 underdog. The betting market expects this one to go the distance, with the ‘Over 10.5 rounds’ prop lined at a steep price of -325. Check out the table below to find out the best Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza boxing odds from BetOnline.

Jose Ramirez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality: United States of America

Date of Birth: August 12, 1992

Height: 5′ 10″

Reach: 72″

Total Fights: 27

Record: 26-1 (17 KOs)

Jose Pedraza — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality: Puerto Rico

Date of Birth: May 8, 1989

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 70.5″

Total Fights: 32

Boxing Record: 29-3 (14 KOs)

Ramirez vs Pedraza Undercard

Joet Gonzalez vs Jeo Santisima — Featherweight bout

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Abraham Montoya — Lightweight bout

The Best California Betting Sites for the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza Fight

With Jose Ramirez as the inflated betting favorite, boxing betting sites in California will need to get creative when it comes to actionable markets for this light-welterweight showdown. Thankfully, there are a number of alternative markets available at BetOnline. Boxing fans can bet on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or the exact method of victory. Continue scrolling to find out more about the best California sports betting offers for the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza fight.

BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in California

BetOnline is the standout California sports betting site when it comes to betting on boxing in the Golden State. New BetOnline customers will receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as two free bets for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza. BetOnline is one of the top California online gambling platforms available, especially for users looking to wager with cryptocurrency. To get started with BetOnline now, click the link below.

MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Pedraza vs Ramirez in CA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In State_X

MyBookie continually sets itself apart as one of the very best boxing betting sites in California. Sports betting fans can get in on the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza action this weekend with MyBookie. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, while also enjoying some of the very best boxing odds available online. Step into the boxing betting action with MyBookie today by clicking the link below.

XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Jose Pedraza vs Jose Ramirez in CA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In California

XBet brings a fresh new take to California sports betting and is one of the most user-friendly online betting apps available today. New users with XBet will receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500, and will also be in a line for a ton of future loyalty rewards and risk-free bets for some of the biggest fights of the year. Don’t get left behind, click the link below and register with XBet today.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Ramirez vs Pedraza in California

The former champion Jose Ramirez comes into this bounce-back bout against Jose Pedraza, looking to get a dominant win and to erase the bad taste of his unanimous decision loss to Josh Taylor last May. The betting market expects Pedraza to last the full twelve rounds with the former champion, with ‘Ramirez to win by decision’ currently lined at odds of -140. While the prevailing opinion in this match-up is that Ramirez should push the pace for an easy twelve-round decision, there’s something to be said about a former champion coming off their first professional loss. With that in mind, take the value side and bet the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ prop at the juicy price of +250.

To place your free boxing bets with BetOnline, click the link below.

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next