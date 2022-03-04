How to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza goes down this Friday, March 4th from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, looks to get back into the win column after taking his first career loss last year to now unified champion Josh Taylor. Ramirez comes in as the strong -600 betting favorite, with Jose Pedraza as the long-shot 4-1 underdog.
California sports betting fans are still on the sidelines when it comes to state-wide legalization. Nevertheless, betting on this weekend’s Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza fight is still very possible if you live in the Golden State.
Continue reading to find out how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in California, and where to find the free bets and sportsbooks bonus offers along the way.
Boxing betting in California is widely popular, with a ton of high-profile boxing bouts taking place in California throughout the year.
California Boxing Betting — How to Watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in California
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
- 📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports
- 🏟 Venue: Smart Center | Fresno, California
- 🎲 Boxing Odds: Jose Ramirez -600 | Jose Pedraza +400
Boxing Odds — Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza
The former champion Jose Ramirez comes in as the strong -600 betting favorite, with Jose Pedraza as the long shot 4-1 underdog. The betting market expects this one to go the distance, with the ‘Over 10.5 rounds’ prop lined at a steep price of -325. Check out the table below to find out the best Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza boxing odds from BetOnline.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Moneyline
|Jose Ramirez -600 | Jose Pedraza +400
|Total Rounds
|Over 10.5 (-325) | Under 10.5 (+250)
Jose Ramirez — Boxing Record and Stats
- Nationality: United States of America
- Date of Birth: August 12, 1992
- Height: 5′ 10″
- Reach: 72″
- Total Fights: 27
- Record: 26-1 (17 KOs)
Jose Pedraza — Boxing Record and Stats
- Nationality: Puerto Rico
- Date of Birth: May 8, 1989
- Height: 5′ 8″
- Reach: 70.5″
- Total Fights: 32
- Boxing Record: 29-3 (14 KOs)
Ramirez vs Pedraza Undercard
- Joet Gonzalez vs Jeo Santisima — Featherweight bout
- Gabriel Flores Jr vs Abraham Montoya — Lightweight bout
The Best California Betting Sites for the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza Fight
With Jose Ramirez as the inflated betting favorite, boxing betting sites in California will need to get creative when it comes to actionable markets for this light-welterweight showdown. Thankfully, there are a number of alternative markets available at BetOnline. Boxing fans can bet on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or the exact method of victory.
Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Ramirez vs Pedraza in California
The former champion Jose Ramirez comes into this bounce-back bout against Jose Pedraza, looking to get a dominant win and to erase the bad taste of his unanimous decision loss to Josh Taylor last May. The betting market expects Pedraza to last the full twelve rounds with the former champion, with ‘Ramirez to win by decision’ currently lined at odds of -140. While the prevailing opinion in this match-up is that Ramirez should push the pace for an easy twelve-round decision, there’s something to be said about a former champion coming off their first professional loss. With that in mind, take the value side and bet the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ prop at the juicy price of +250.
