How to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza takes place Friday, March 4th from the Smart Arena in Fresno, California. The former WBC and WBO light-welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, looks to bounce back from his first professional loss, as he comes in as the strong -600 betting favorite against Purto Rican Jose Pedraza. In this article, you will find out how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Nevada, and where to get the very best boxing odds and betting bonuses.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Ramirez vs Pedraza in Nevada

We've sifted through countless online betting sites to bring you a top five list of the best Nevada sports betting sites. Each of these Nevada sportsbooks offers up exactly what any boxing bettor would be looking for, whether they be brand new to the sport, or a seasoned expert.

How to Bet on the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Nevada

Wagering on the sport of boxing in the state of Nevada is about as easy as it gets. For a clear and concise step-by-step guide on how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Nevada on Friday, read the listing below.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Ramirez vs Pedraza Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the Pedraza Ramirez fight Place your free bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Nevada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Nevada

🥊 Boxing Match: Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: Smart Center | Fresno, California

🎲 Boxing Odds: Jose Ramirez -600 | Jose Pedraza +400

Boxing Odds — Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

The former light-welterweight champion, Jose Ramirez, comes in as the steep -600 betting favorite in this match-up against Jose Pedraza. Check out the table below to get the best odds for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza from BetOnline.

Fight Odds on the Moneyline for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Moneyline Odds Play Jose Ramirez -600 Jose Pedraza +400

Fight Odds on Total Rounds for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

The market expects this should be an easy twelve-round decision victory for the former champ, as the ‘Ramirez by Decision’ prop is currently lined at chalk odds of -140. The betting total is currently set at 10.5 rounds, with the juice shaded heavily on the Over at the current price of -325.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -325 Under 10.5 +250

Jose Ramirez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality: United States of America

Date of Birth: August 12, 1992

Height: 5′ 10″

Reach: 72″

Total Fights: 27

Record: 26-1 (17 KOs)

Jose Pedraza — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality: Puerto Rico

Date of Birth: May 8, 1989

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 70.5″

Total Fights: 32

Boxing Record: 29-3 (14 KOs)

Ramirez vs Pedraza Undercard

Joet Gonzalez vs Jeo Santisima — Featherweight bout

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Abraham Montoya — Lightweight bout

The Best Nevada Betting Sites for the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza Fight

With the moneyline odds in this fight heavily tilted towards the favorite, boxing betting sites in Nevada should be serving up a ton of alternative markets in hopes of drawing in more action. Luckily, Nevada betting apps offer some of the best odds on alternative markets and props, including ‘method of victory,’ and ’round-by-round’ props. To learn more about some of the very best Nevada sports betting sites available for this weekend’s Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza fight, continue reading.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Ramirez vs Pedraza in Nevada

Jose Ramirez has four stoppage victories in his last nine appearances, with the Under cashing in each of those four stoppages. While the betting market expects Ramirez to take Pedraza to the distance, and win on the judge’s scorecards, their value side in this match-up is definitely on the Under.

