How to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Former WBC and WBO light-welterweight champion Jose Ramirez returns to boxing’s squared circle on Friday, March 4th, as he takes on Jose Pedraza from the Smart Arena in Fresno, California. Ramirez is looking to bounce back from his first professional loss, and hopes to do so in style against the Puerto Rican, Pedraza.

While Texas sports betting is not legalized and regulated, there are still a ton of ways for Texas boxing fans to get in on the action for Friday night’s big fight. Continue reading to find out how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Texas, and how to score free bets and sportsbook bonuses while doing so.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Ramirez vs Pedraza in Texas

We’ve examined the sports betting landscape far and wide, and have come up with the top-five boxing betting sites in Texas. These sportsbooks offer everything that a Texas sports betting fan would be looking for when betting on boxing.

Check out the list below for the best betting sites for Friday’s Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza fight. Click the links below to claim your free boxing bets now.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Ramirez vs Pedraza in TX – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Ramirez vs Pedraza in TX XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in TX – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in TX MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in TX – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in TX BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Texas – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in Texas Bovada Texas Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Ramirez Pedraza Fight in TX – $750 to Bet on the Ramirez Pedraza Fight in TX

How to Bet on the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Texas

Texas sports betting fans are still left in the cold when it comes to state-wide legalized sports betting but have no fear, we’ve got you covered. For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Texas this Friday, check out the guide below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Ramirez vs Pedraza Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the Pedraza Ramirez fight Place your free bet on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Texas Boxing Betting — How to Watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza in Texas

🥊 Boxing Match: Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10 pm ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

🏟 Venue: Smart Center | Fresno, California

🎲 Boxing Odds: Jose Ramirez -600 | Jose Pedraza +400

Boxing Odds — Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

Jose Ramirez is the former light-welterweight champion, and comes in as the -600 betting favorite against Jose Pedraza, in what that market expects to be a pretty one-sided match-up. The betting total for this match has the ‘Over 10.5 rounds’ prop as the strong chalk line of -325, with the Under lined at +250.

Check out the table below to find out the best odds from BetOnline for Friday’s Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza fight.

Jose Ramirez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality: United States of America

Date of Birth: August 12, 1992

Height: 5′ 10″

Reach: 72″

Total Fights: 27

Record: 26-1 (17 KOs)

Jose Pedraza — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality: Puerto Rico

Date of Birth: May 8, 1989

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 70.5″

Total Fights: 32

Boxing Record: 29-3 (14 KOs)

Ramirez vs Pedraza Undercard

Joet Gonzalez vs Jeo Santisima — Featherweight bout

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Abraham Montoya — Lightweight bout

The Best Texas Betting Sites for the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza Fight

With the former champion lined as a steep -600 betting favorite, boxing betting sites in Texas will be offering a ton of alternative markets for Friday’s light-welterweight bout. Texas betting apps offer great odds on boxing props, including ‘method of victory’ and ’round-by-round’ props. Continue reading to learn more about some of the best Texas sports betting sites available for the Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza Fight

BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Texas

BetOnline was founded in 2004, and has slowly become one of the most reliable Texas sports betting sites for boxing fans in the Lone Star state. Sign-up with BetOnline today and receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, while also getting two bets to wager on Friday’s Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza. Get in on the action with BetOnline today, by clicking the link below.

MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Pedraza vs Ramirez in TX

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Fight Odds In State_X

MyBookie is in a league of its own when it comes to loyalty rewards and risk-free bet offers. Now, Texas sports betting fans can sign-up with MyBookie to receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. Bet on boxing in Texas with MyBookie, and take advantage of some of the best fight odds available. Click the link below and step into the ring with MyBookie today.

XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Jose Pedraza vs Jose Ramirez in TX

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Texas

XBet is one of the very best boxing betting sites in Texas, especially for live boxing odds. XBet now offers customers in Texas a 100% welcome bonus when they sign-up today. Get started with one of the most unique and user-friendly Texas betting apps on the market. Claim your bonus with XBet and place your bets on Friday’s Jose Pedraza vs Jose Ramirez fight now.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Ramirez vs Pedraza in Texas

Jose Ramirez is coming off of the very first loss of his professional career and will be looking to make a statement after losing both of his belts to the unified champion Josh Taylor last May. The betting market expects Pedraza to take this one to the judge’s scorecards, but with Ramirez currently lined at odds of -140 to win by decision, it seems slightly counterproductive to bet on the former champion to cruise to a unanimous decision. With this in mind, the value side of this match-up is definitely on the ‘Under 10.5 rounds’ prop at the current price of +250.

Get in on the action and place your free bets with BetOnline by clicking the link below now. Enjoy the fights.

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next