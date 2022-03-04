How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in GA | Georgia Betting Guide

When it comes to UFC betting sites in Georgia, the best online sportsbooks offer MMA fans the best fight odds, bonuses, contests, and more. With Jorge Masvidal challenge Covington for the #1 contender title on Saturday night. Top Georgia sportsbooks are handing out free bets to residents. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Georgia and benefit from $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Georgia Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

While Georgia UFC fans wait for the state sports betting laws, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering residents access to the best online betting bonuses, UFC odds, and more.

Now, we’ll rate the best Georgia sportsbooks for UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Georgia

It has never been easier to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Georgia.

For a guide on how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Georgia, check out the list below.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Georgia

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada



🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

While Covington enters the octagon as the overwhelming favorite at -325 odds, he has the most to lose in this match against Jorge Masvidal. However, Masvidal comes in at +275 and will likely fight to the distance after two straight losses.

For the best odds in Ohio for Covington vs Masvidal check out the chart below from BetOnline, a top UFC betting site.

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

With the big fight this weekend, long time friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal enter the octagon. Both coming off losses, Covington looks to defend his #1 title contender this Saturday.

Below, we’ll break down key stats and bio for each fighter ahead of UFC 272.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2 Welterweight

Age: 34 years old

Born: Clovis, California

Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Height: 5’11

Reach: 72″

Stance: Orthodox

Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7 Welterweight

Age: 37 years old

Born: Miami, Florida

Height: 5’11

Reach: 74″

Stance: Orthodox

Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The Best Georgia Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

To bet on UFC in Georgia, residents can visit top offshore sportsbooks for the best odds and free bet offers. With Masvidal vs Covington this weekend, many Georgia UFC fans can capitalize on the free bonus cash offered.

Below, we’ll go over the top offshore sportsbooks and betting bonuses for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington.

BetOnline Georgia Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Masvidal vs Covington

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Georgia

One of the best Georgia sportsbooks for the Masvidal vs Covington fight, BetOnline is featuring many promotions for MMA fans. The Georgia sportsbook is featuring a free-to-enter UFC predictor contest with big cash prizes. BetOnline is also giving away $1,000 in betting bonuses for Saturday night’s fight. UFC fans in Georgia can also claim two $25 risk-free bets. BetOnline is the best Georgia sportsbook for free bets and offers for UFC 272.

Click on the link below to claim free bets for Covington vs Masvidal at BetOnline.

MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC 272 in GA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Georgia

MMA fans that want to bet on UFC in Georgia can find the best fight odds at MyBookie. With great odds, MyBookie makes it easy for Georgia UFC fans to win money online for Saturday night’s fight. Georgia residents can claim up to $1,000 in betting bonuses at MyBookie on their first deposit. The Georgia sportsbook is also featuring odds boost on their UFC betting lines. With odds boosts and free bets, MyBookie is one of the top sportsbooks to visit for the Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight.

Sign up to MyBookie and claim free bets for Covington vs Masvidal on Saturday night, click the button below

XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Covington vs Masvidal in GA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC 272 Betting In Georgia

With a wide variety of betting options for the Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight, XBet is the best MMA sportsbook in Georgia. At XBet, Georgia residents can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500 on their initial deposit. For Saturday night’s fight, the Georgia sportsbook is also offering an odd boost on Masvidal vs Covington betting lines. UFC fans in Georgia won’t want to miss out on XBet.

To register for an account at XBet and claim free betting bonuses for the Covington vs Masvidal fight, click on the link below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Georgia

With this weekend’s fight, there is no value in taking any moneyline bets. The clear favorite is Colby Covington, the number one title contender. While Jorge Masvidal has won three fights as underdog, there is still more value in UFC props this weekend. Look Masvidal to go the distance against Covington. While there’s only a 15% chance of Masvidal TKO at +567 odds, it is the most valuable props. After back-to-back losses, Masvidal TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Place your free bets on the Covington vs Masvidal fight on Saturday night at BetOnline, click the button below.

