How to Bet on UFC 272: Masvidal vs Covington in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Guide

UFC 272 takes place this Saturday, March 5th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a welterweight grudge match featuring former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, as he takes his former American Top Team training partner, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal. The co-main event sees former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos take on Renato Moicano in a short notice catchweight bout at 160 pounds.

Michigan sports betting has been red hot since legalization came through the state in 2020. Now, it’s easier than ever before to bet on the UFC in Michigan. This article will explain how to bet on UFC 272 in Michigan while collecting some UFC free bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Michigan

Michigan sports betting has been legal and regulated since 2020, and UFC betting sites in Michigan have sky rocketed in popularity, if you’re new to the space of UFC betting in Michigan, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. For a full, step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC 272 in Michigan, read the instructions below.

Pick an MI betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Michigan sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Michigan UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Michigan

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

The former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is the strong favorite in the main event of UFC 272, with Jorge Masvidal lined as the almost 3-1 betting underdog. Covington has just one loss as a betting favorite in his UFC career, while three of Jorge Masvidal’s last four wins have come at plus-money odds. To find out the current betting odds from BetOnline for Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington, check out the table below.

Fight Odds on the Moneyline Masvidal vs Covington

On the moneyline, Colby Covington is a -325 betting favorite in this match-up, with Jorge Masvidal as the +275 long-shot underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Masvidal vs Covington

The betting total is currently set a 4.5 Rounds, with the odds on the Over sitting slightly shaded with the juice at -145, while the Under sits at plus-money odds of +125.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Before making your bets on UFC 272, be sure to take in all of the key stats and UFC betting trends applicable for this match-up. Michigan online gambling sites don’t always provide bettors with the same amount of statistical information for MMA as they do for other sports, which is why it’s very important to get all the information available on a fight before making your final UFC wagers on fight night.

Continue reading to find out more about key stats and UFC betting trends for Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 37 years old

37 years old Born: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Michigan

Colby Covington is the steep favorite over Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272’s main event. However, while Covington is the consensus pick among most observers, it’s still quite hard to back the former UFC interim champion at the betting window. The self-proclaimed ‘people’s champ’ is lined at odds of -105 to ‘win by decision,’ and at long-shot +250 odds to win ‘inside the distance’. While Covington’s clearest path to victory is a wrestle-heavy game plan that carries him to a five-round decision, it’s very tough to back him at chalk odds to take this one by way of the judge’s scorecards. The longer this fight plays out on the feet, the better chance Jorge Masvidal has of pulling off the epic upset, by way of knockout. Covington has shown a tendency to let the fight stay standing in his recent appearances, and with the heated rivalry that comes into this match-up, it’s almost a certainty that these guys slug it out in the pocket. With all of that in mind, you have to take the puncher’s chance. Bet on Jorge Masvidal to win at UFC 272.

To make your free UFC bets with BetOnline, click the link below.

