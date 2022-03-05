76ers vs Heat Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference thriller, the Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Miami Heat at FTX Arena; free NBA picks are featured here. This is the third meeting for these top Eastern Conference contenders this season. Keep scrolling for 76ers vs Heat preview content.

Can Bam Adebayo and the Heat wipe out the Sixers’ five-game win streak? Miami is shooting 37.50% from behind the arc and averaging almost 110 points per game. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

76ers vs Heat — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Philadelphia 76ers | Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 📊 Record: 76ers (39-23, 32-30 ATS) | Heat (42-22, 37-26-1 ATS)

76ers (39-23, 32-30 ATS) | Heat (42-22, 37-26-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Philadelphia 🏟 Venue: FTX Arena; Miami, Florida

FTX Arena; Miami, Florida 🎲 Odds: 76ers +2 (-110) | Heat -2 (-110)

76ers vs Heat Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into Saturday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the 76ers are two-point underdogs on the road. Philadelphia is 28-12 as a favorite, 11-11 as an underdog and 20-11 ATS on the road. Plus, the Sixers’ over/under away record is 15-15-1. The total has gone over in the team’s previous five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Heat, the team is 30-14 as a favorite, 12-8 as an underdog and 15-13 ATS at home. Also, Miami’s over/under record at home is 16-12. The total has gone over in six of the Heat’s past seven games against Atlantic Division teams. BetOnline odds are posted below.

76ers vs Heat Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Sixers have no reported injuries for tonight’s matchup. Nevertheless, the Heat have a total of seven players on their report: PF P.J. Tucker (questionable), PG Kyle Lowry (out), PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely), SG Jimmy Butler (questionable), SG Victor Oladipo (out indefinitely), SF Max Strus (questionable) and SG Caleb Martin (questionable).

76ers vs Heat Preview

Over halfway through the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the 76ers rank second in the Eastern Conference, trailing only the Heat by two games. Philadelphia’s record versus its conference opponents is 23-14. Meanwhile, for the Heat, they are 27-7-13 in intraconference matchups.

Based on the past three head-to-head meetings, the Heat are 2-1 against the Sixers. On Jan. 15, the second time these teams met during this regular season, Philadelphia won 109-98 at FTX Arena. Miami defeated them 101-96 at Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 15, 2021.

Philadelphia is shooting for a sixth consecutive victory

The 76ers are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. On Friday, in their 125-119 home win over the Cavaliers, guard Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 33 points in 38 minutes played. Guard James Harden finished his performance with one more double-double, accumulating 25 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes spent on the court.

In the opening quarter, Cleveland outscored them 43-30, but Philadelphia put up 62 second-half points. The Sixers shot a stunning 41-for-75 (54.7%) from the floor. After this victory, the team is 11-4-1 ATS in its past 16 games played in March. The Sixers have a better overall record on the road than they do at home.

Heat are rising to the occasion in the Eastern Conference

Additionally, the Heat are also 8-2 in their past 10 games played. After losing 120-119 to the Bucks on Wednesday, they bounced back after defeating the Nets 113-107 on the road on Thursday. In their six-point victory, forward Bam Adebayo concluded his outing with a double-double. He piled on 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33 minutes played.

Tyler Herro had 27 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 35 minutes of action, too. Miami shot 40-for-77 (51.9%) from the field and 10-for-30 (33.3%) from downtown. The Heat are now 4-0-1 ATS in their previous five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. Despite having seven players on their injury report, they remain arguably the best team in the conference.

NBA Betting Trends – 76ers vs Heat | NBA Picks

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its past five games played.

The Sixers are 5-0 SU in their last five contests.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in the 76ers’ previous six games.

Miami Heat

Miami is 4-1 ATS in the team’s last five contests.

And, the Heat are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games.

Lastly, the Heat are 4-1 SU in their previous five home matchups versus the Sixers.

Free NBA Picks — 76ers vs Heat Picks & Prediction

For the point spread consensus, 83% of bettors are contemplating the possibility of the 76ers covering the spread at FTX Arena. Moreover, 89% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 221. In fact, the total has gone over in the 76ers’ past five games, and they are 1-4 in their previous five road matchups versus the Heat. There is a lot of conflicting betting data for this game.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 50.1% probability of winning.

Miami is 10-2 in its last 12 contests. For one final note, the total has gone over in seven of the Heat’s past nine games played on a Saturday. With that being the case, pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 221. More NBA picks are on the main page.

