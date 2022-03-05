Bruins vs Blue Jackets Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Boston Bruins will travel to the Nationwide Arena to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an interesting Eastern Conference matchup. Boston is currently 33-18-4 on the year and the Blue Jackets are 28-25-1. These teams have not yet played this year, and I expect this to be a highly competitive game. Boston is currently the fourth seed in the Atlantic Division and the Blue Jackets are currently the fifth seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets – Game Information

📊 Records: Bruins(33-18-4), Blue Jackets(28-25-1)

Bruins(33-18-4), Blue Jackets(28-25-1) 📅 Date: March 5th, 2022

March 5th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Nationwide Arena | Columbus

Nationwide Arena | Columbus 🎲 Odds: Bruins(-190), Blue Jackets(+155)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Both of these teams are going to be coming into this one trying to secure a playoff spot towards the back end of the year. The Bruins are coming off a very impressive win against the Vegas Golden Knights and have won four out of their last five games. The Blue Jackets on the other hand are coming in with a 3-2 record in their last five games as they were able to add an impressive win against the New Jersey Devils on a Tuesday.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets News

This should be one of the better games in hockey on Saturday. Both teams are coming into this one on a win. Boston is going to have a day off on Friday to get prepared for this game. The Blue Jackets will have to take on the Los Angeles Kings in Columbus on Friday.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Preview

Boston will travel to Colombus on Saturday for a battle versus the Bruins. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Bruins vs Blue Jackets preview below.

Boston Looking For 8th Win In 11 Games

The Boston Bruins had an interesting start to the season and it looks like they are finally turning things around. There are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and if they can walk away with the victory against a tough Blue Jackets team, that will be their eighth win in 11 games, which would be highly impressive.

In their last game, they were able to come away with a great win against Vegas. Trent Frederic and Craig Smith both had three points each while Erik Haula and David Pastrnak both had two. It was a total team effort in the win against Vegas, and they’re going to need to do the same thing on Saturday to beat the Blue Jackets.

Pastrnak currently leads the Bruins with the most points on the team. He has 56 on the year while Brad Marchand has 54 which is the 25th best in the NHL.

It is to be expected that Jeremy Swayman will be in the net for the Bruins. He has looked great this year, only giving up 1.95 goals per game, and also having a 93% save percentage.

Can the Blue Jackets Perform On A Back-To-Back?

The Blue Jackets are going to have a tough time in this game considering they will play the night before against a good Los Angeles Kings team. Fortunately for the Blue Jackets, they have not played since Tuesday so they should be well-rested and should be able to take care of business in both of these games. It is going to be tough for them to walk away with victories in either of these games, but they should have more than enough energy to be able to find a way to get the job done.

In the Blue Jackets’ last game, they were able to come away with an impressive 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils. Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine, and Jakub.

It is to be expected that Berube will be in the net for the Blue Jackets. He has started four games this year and has a 3-1 record with a 92% save percentage and has given up 3.2 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Bruins Trends

17-8-1 record in away games this year.

27 games have gone OVER while 25 have gone UNDER.

Blue Jackets Trends

21 games have gone OVER while 28 have gone UNDER.

15-11-1 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Bruins vs Blue Jackets

For this game, I am going to go with the Boston Bruins to win outright and for the game to go OVER. Boston has done a great job of putting the puck in the net all season long and with the Blue Jackets starting a goalie who has only appeared in four games this year, I expect many goals to be scored.

I also really like David Pastrnak to have two plus points in this game for some good odds.

