Canadiens vs Oilers Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in a cross-conference matchup on Saturday. Montreal is currently the last seed in the Atlantic Division and has the least amount of points in the Eastern Conference. The Oilers are the third seed in the Pacific Division and are tied for fifth in terms of points at 64 in the Western Conference. Edmonton is 30-21-4 on the year while the Canadiens are 14-34-7. Edmonton is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games while Montreal is 6-4.

Canadiens vs Oilers – Game Information

📊 Records: Oilers(30-21-4), Canadiens(14-34-7)

📅 Date: March 5th, 2022

March 5th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Rogers Place | Edmonton, Alberta Canada

Rogers Place | Edmonton, Alberta Canada 🎲 Odds: Oilers(-250), Canadiens(+200)

Canadiens vs Oilers Odds

This is going to be one of the more interesting games for the night as the Oilers should be able to take care of business pretty easily. The Canadiens have not been playing good hockey at all this season and considering that they are going to be on the road, the Oilers should be able to come out of this one.

Canadiens vs Oilers News

This is one of the better rivalries in all of hockey, considering they are both resided in Canada. This game will finally have a packed arena as Canada has loosened their covid restrictions and will allow fans to be at the game.

Canadiens vs Oilers Preview

Montreal will travel to Edmonton on Saturday for a battle versus the Oilers. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Oilers vs Canadiens preview below.

Montreal Looking To Continue Scoring Streak

The Montreal Canadiens haven’t found much success this season, but they have scored at least four goals in four of their last five games. They are 4-1 in that span including impressive wins over the Toronto Maple Leaves, and the Calgary Flames.

In the Canadiens’ latest win against the Calgary Flames, Mike Hoffman, Ben Chiarot, and Nick Suzuki led the way. Hoffman finished with four points on the night as Chiarot and Suzuki finished with three.

Suzuki is leading the way for the Canadiens this season as he has 37 points on the year. It is to be expected that Sam Montembeault will be in the net for the Canadiens. He is 5-11-4 on the season and has an 89% save percentage while giving up 3.74 goals per game.

Calgary Showing They Belong

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a tough loss against the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime on Thursday. Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, and Connor McDavid were all able to add two points each in the loss.

Edmonton has one of the best rosters in the NHL, but they haven’t really been able to put it all together this year. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both lead the league in points as McDavid has 79, and Leon has 78, which ranks them first and second in the NHL.

It is to be expected that Mikko Koskinen will be in net for the Oilers on Saturday. He has a 90% save percentage coming into this one and has allowed 3.05 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Canadiens Trends

6-17-1 record in away games this year.

29 games have gone OVER while 24 have gone UNDER.

Oilers Trends

26 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

14-11 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Canadiens vs Oilers

This is going to be one of the tougher games to pick on Saturday. Although Edmonton is one of the better teams in hockey, the Canadiens have done a great job as of late of being able to put the puck in the net. I do expect that Edmonton should be able to win this game, but I am also going to go with the OVER in this one as both teams will be able to score the puck at a high level.

I also like Connor McDavid to have a goal in this one. He leads the NHL in points, so one goal should be a lock.

