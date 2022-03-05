Coyotes vs Senators Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Ottawa Senators will travel to the Gila River Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes. Both of these teams have struggled this season as the Senators are 19-29-5 and the Coyotes are 15-35-4. These teams have not yet played each other this season. Arizona currently has 34 points while the Senators have 43. Both teams have arguably been the two worst teams in hockey this season.

Senators vs Coyotes – Game Information

Senators(19-29-5), Coyotes(15-34-4) 📅 Date: March 5th, 2022

March 5th, 2022 🕛 Time: 4:00 PM EST

4:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Senators(-120), Coyotes(+100)

Senators vs Coyotes Odds

Neither team has played well at all this season and both teams are not coming in playing well as of late either. The Coyotes are 4-6 in their last 10 games and the Senators are 3-6-1 and on a three-game losing streak. It is going to be one of the harder games of the day to bet on because of both teams’ below-average play.

Senators vs Coyotes News

Both of these teams are looking to just come into this one and try to secure a few wins before the season ends. Neither has played particularly well at all this season, so expect a low-scoring game, and one where they do go out there and compete the hardest they can because they want to get some wins in the win column before the year ends.

Senators vs Coyotes Preview

Ottawa will travel to Arizona on Saturday afternoon for a battle versus the Coyotes. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Senators vs Coyotes preview below.

Ottawa Looking To Snap 3-Game Skid

Ottawa has not been able to get anything past three games as they have lost three consecutive to the Canadians, Lightning, and the Panthers. In their most recent game against the Florida Panthers, the Senators lost 3-0.

In Ottawa’s previous game before the loss to the Senators against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they lost 5-2. In this game, Connor Brown, Thomas Chabot, Tyler Ennis, Zach Sanford, Brady Tkachuk, and Colin White were all able to have a point each.

Brady currently has the most points on the Senators this season, but he only has 38. It is to be expected that Matt Murray is going to be in the goal on Saturday, and he hasn’t played particularly bad this season. He is only 5-11-2 in the net, but he has a 91 percent save percentage and has only allowed 2.78 goals per game.

Coyotes Coming Off Impressive Win

The Arizona Coyotes have not had much success at all this season, but they’re hoping that that is going to change as they have won three out of their last five games. In that span, they have impressive wins over the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Dallas Stars.

In their most recent game, they were able to come away with an impressive 2-1 Victory against arguably the best team in hockey in the Avalanche. Nick Schmaltz and Loui Eriksson were able to each have a goal in that game.

On the season, Clayton Keller currently leads the Coyotes in points at 47. He is top 50 in the NHL in points and is looking to add to his total on Saturday.

It’s to be expected that Scott Wedgewood will be in the net on Saturday. He hasn’t had a horrible year by any means, but he can certainly be better as he’s currently 7-13-13 and has a 98% save percentage while allowing a bit over three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Senators Trends

9-11 record in away games this year.

17 games have gone OVER while 31 have gone UNDER.

Coyotes Trends

23 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

6-18 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Senators vs Coyotes

For this game, I’m going to go with the Coyotes to win this one outright. This isn’t something that I ever expected to say, but the Senators have been one of the worst teams in hockey this season as well, and since the Coyotes have been able to prove recently that they can compete with some of the better teams in hockey, I do expect them to continue this little streak that they have going on and be able to win this game.

This is going to be a low-scoring game, in my opinion, so I’m also going to throw some money on the UNDER.

