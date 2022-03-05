Flames vs Avalanche Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Calgary Flames will travel to the Pepsi Center to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is currently the number one team in the Western Conference as they have 13 more points than the second-place Calgary Flames. Both of these two teams are the two best in the Western Conference, so expect this to be a highly competitive game as it could potentially be a Stanley Cup Conference Finals preview. The Avalanche are 40-11-4 on the year and the Flames are 32-14-7.

Flames vs Avalance – Game Information

📊 Records: Flames(32-14-7), Avalanche(40-11-4)

📅 Date: March 5th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

🏟 Venue: Pepsi Center | Denver, Colorado

🎲 Odds: Avalanche(-155), Flames(+125)

Flames vs Avalance Odds

Both of these teams are going to be coming into this one trying to prove that they are the best team in the Western Conference. Both teams are playing extremely well in their last 10 games as the Avalanche are 7-3 and the Flames are 8-1-1. Both teams will be coming in with a loss in their most recent game, so expect them to be hungry and trying to get back in the win column.

Flames vs Avalanche News

This is going to be the best game of the night. Both of them offer some of the best players in the NHL and with how well both of them have played this year, expect one of the best games of the regular season. Both of them are going to try to show that they are the team to beat in the Western Conference, which will lead to this one to feel like a playoff game.

Flames vs Avalance Preview

Calgary will travel to Colorado on Saturday for a battle versus the Avalanche. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Calgary vs Colorado preview below.

Avalanche Looking To Prove They’re The Best In The NHL

At the moment, it would be tough to argue that anybody is better than the Colorado Avalanche. They have been exceptional on both sides of the puck this season, and although they are coming off a disappointing loss against the Arizona Coyotes, I expect them to get back on track. In their most recent game against the Coyotes, Cale Makar continued his incredible point total this season as he was able to have one point.

On the season, Colorado has three players in the top 15 in terms of most points in the NHL. Nazem Kadri has the fourth most in the league with 68, Mikko Rantanen has 65, and Cale Makar has 59.

It is to be expected that Darcy Kuemper will be in net on Saturday for the Avalanche. He has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season as he is currently 27-6-2 it with a 91% save percentage and has only allowed 2.47 goals per game.

Calgary Showing They Belong

Calgary is also coming off a tough loss to the Montreal Canadiens, I do expect them to get back on track in this game. It isn’t going to be an easy game for them at to win by any means, but they should be able to look better than they did on Thursday. In the game verse the Canadians, they gave up five goals and ended up losing 5-4 in overtime.

Andrew Mangiapane had three points, while Blake Coleman, Johnny Gaudreau, and Elias Lindholm had a goal each.

It is to be expected that Jacob Markstrom will be in net this season and he has been about one of the only goalies in the NHL who has been better or on par with Darcy Kuemper. Jacob Markstrom is 25-11-10 depth this season and has a 92% save percentage and has only allowed 2.17 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Flames Trends

16-9 record in away games this year.

24 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

Avalanche Trends

30 games have gone OVER while 20 have gone UNDER.

23-3-1 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Flames vs Avalance

Although this does have the potential to be a high-scoring game because both teams offer two of the best attacks in hockey, I expect this one to go UNDER because of just how well their goalies have played this season. When I also factor in that this is going to have a playoff atmosphere because both teams are going to try to prove that they are the team to beat in the Western Conference, the best bet in my eyes is looking like the UNDER for this game.

I also like Cale Makar to have a point in this game, and that seems like a lot considering he usually does have a point each game.

