How to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez takes place this Saturday from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. ‘El Rey’ Julio Ceasar Martinez puts his WBC flyweight title on the line against the Nicaraguan, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. California sports betting is still far from reaching state-endorsed legalization, but there are still a ton of ways to get your action down on this weekend’s big Gonzalez vs Martinez fight.

Continue reading to learn how to bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in California, and also how to get free boxing bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Gonzalez vs Martinez in California

After a deep search, we’ve compiled a list of the top-five California sports betting sites available for this weekend’s Gonzalez vs Martinez fight. Each of the sportsbooks listed below offers boxing bettors, both new and old, exactly what they are looking for. Check out the listing below to find out the best betting sites available in California. Click one of the links below to claim your free boxing betting offer now.

BetOnline California Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Gonzalez vs Martinez in CA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Gonzalez vs Martinez in CA XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in CA – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in CA MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in CA – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in CA BetUS CA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in California – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in California Bovada California Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Gonzalez Martinez Fight in CA – $750 to Bet on the Gonzalez Martinez Fight in CA

How to Bet on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in California

California sports betting fans are still left in the dark when it comes to state-regulated online gambling. Nevertheless, there are still a ton of ways to get in on the action for this weekend’s Gonzalez vs Martinez fight. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in California, check out the instructions below.

Pick a CA betting site from this page
Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Gonzalez vs Martinez
Sign up with accurate account details
Make a qualifying deposit
Get your California sports betting bonus
Place your free bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

California Boxing Betting — How to Watch Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in California

🥊 Boxing Match: Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez 📅 Date: Friday, March 5, 2022

Friday, March 5, 2022 🕚 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:15 pm ET

Approx. 11:15 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Pechanga | San Diego, California

Pechanga | San Diego, California 🎲 Boxing Odds: Roman Gonzalez -140 | Julio Caesar Martinez +110

Boxing Odds — Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Caesar Martinez

Roman ‘Chocalatito’ Gonzalez is the betting favorite in this match-up and comes in as the challenger for Julio Cesar Martinez’s flyweight gold. Gonzalez lost a razor-thin split decision in his last bout, while Martinez has just one loss in his pro-fighting career, and comes in as the betting underdog for the first time since his 2019 controversial no-contest against Charlie Edwards. Check out the table below to find out the best boxing odds for Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Caesar Martinez from BetOnline.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Nicaragua

: Nicaragua Date of Birth: June 17, 1987

June 17, 1987 Height : 5′ 3″

: 5′ 3″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 53

: 53 Record: 50-3 (41 KOs)

Julio Caesar Martinez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Date of Birth : January 27, 1995

: January 27, 1995 Height : 5′ 2″

: 5′ 2″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 19

: 19 Boxing Record: 18-1 (14 KOs)

Gonzalez vs Martinez Undercard

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez — Featherweight Bout

— Featherweight Bout Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos — Lightweight Bout

— Lightweight Bout Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr — Lightweight Bout

The Best California Betting Sites for the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez Fight

If you’re a California sports betting boxing fan, It doesn’t get much better than a pick’em title fight on a Saturday night. If picking an outright winner isn’t up your alley, we’ve got you covered. Boxing betting sites in California offer a ton of alternative market odds for this weekend’s big fight. Boxing bettors can wager on the method of victory for each fighter, whether or not the fight goes the distance and even round-by-round outcome props.

With a large selection of free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for Saturday’s big fight, boxing fans in California can get their money down on the action in more ways than just one.

To learn more about the best California sports betting offers for Gonzalez vs Martinez, continue reading.

BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in California

BetOnline is a top California sportsbook for boxing fans, especially those who wish to wager with cryptocurrency. BetOnline customers in California who sign-up now will receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as two free bets for Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez. Sign-up with BetOnline now and take advantage of one of the best California sports betting offers today. Click the link below.

MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Martinez vs Gonzalez in CA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Fight Odds In California

Betting on boxing in California has never been easier than it is now thanks to MyBookie. Founded in 2003, MyBookie has solidified a reputation as one of the most bounteous California sportsbooks available for boxing bettors. MyBookie offers new customers in California a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as loyalty rewards and risk-free bets for some of the biggest boxing fights all year long. Get started with MyBookie today by clicking the link below.

XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Roman Martinez vs Julio Caesar Gonzalez in CA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In California

One of the best California sports betting sites available for boxing, XBet has made a name for itself as one of the most easy-to-use platforms in the industry. Customers in California that register with XBet now will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary casino chip. Click the link below to register with XBet now.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Gonzalez vs Martinez in California

Gonzalez vs Martinez is a coin-flip fight between two of the very best in the world at one-hundred and twelve pounds. In a very evenly matched title bout, it’s hard to argue against going with the plus-money side, as both fighters are more than worthy of being flyweight champion. With this in mind, you can’t pass up betting on the champion Julio Cesar Martinez at plus-money odds. Take Martinez at +110, and enjoy the fights.

To place your free boxing bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

