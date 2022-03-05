How to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez goes down this Saturday, March 5th from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The WBC flyweight gold is on the line, as ‘El Rey’ Julio Caesar Martinez defends his gold against the challenger, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. Martinez is the defending champion but comes in as the betting underdog against Roman Gonzalez. In this article, boxing bettors will learn how to bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Nevada, while getting the very best free bets and sportsbook bonus offers.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Gonzalez vs Martinez in Nevada

After extensive sifting through the Nevada sports betting landscape, we have come up with a top-five list of the very best boxing betting sites in Nevada. Each of these Nevada sportsbooks offers boxing bettors everything that a boxing bettor would be looking for. Let’s take a look at the best betting sites for Saturday’s Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez fight.

How to Bet on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Nevada

If you live in Nevada, you’re probably aware of how easy it is to bet on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez, if you’re new to the state, here’s a step-by-step guide for how to bet on this weekend’s big fight.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Gonzalez vs Martinez Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the Pedraza Ramirez fight Place your free bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Nevada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Nevada

🥊 Boxing Match: Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez 📅 Date: Friday, March 5, 2022

Friday, March 5, 2022 🕚 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:15 pm ET

Approx. 11:15 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Pechanga | San Diego, California

Pechanga | San Diego, California 🎲 Boxing Odds: Roman Gonzalez -140 | Julio Caesar Martinez +110

Boxing Odds — Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Caesar Martinez

The defending champion Julio Cesar Martinez comes in as the betting +110 underdog in this match-up, with ‘Cocolatito’ Roman Gonzalez lined as the -140 favorite. The betting total is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over shaded with juice at -170, and the Under at +140.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Nicaragua

: Nicaragua Date of Birth: June 17, 1987

June 17, 1987 Height : 5′ 3″

: 5′ 3″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 53

: 53 Record: 50-3 (41 KOs)

Julio Caesar Martinez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Date of Birth : January 27, 1995

: January 27, 1995 Height : 5′ 2″

: 5′ 2″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 19

: 19 Boxing Record: 18-1 (14 KOs)

Gonzalez vs Martinez Undercard

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez — Featherweight Bout

— Featherweight Bout Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos — Lightweight Bout

— Lightweight Bout Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr — Lightweight Bout

The Best Nevada Betting Sites for the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez Fight

For boxing fans in Nevada, it doesn’t get any better than a coin-toss title fight to bet on. Boxing betting sites in Nevada offer odds on the outright winner, but also on boxing props such as the exact method of victory, and round-by-round outcome props. With a wide variety of free bets and sportsbook bonuses for fight night on Saturday, boxing fans can get in on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez action in more ways than one.

Continue reading to learn more about Nevada sports betting offers for Gonzalez vs Martinez.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Gonzalez vs Martinez in Nevada

When it comes to betting on high-level boxing, it doesn’t get any better than a coin toss title fight. ‘Chocolatitio’ Roman Gonzalez is the betting favorite in this match-up, coming in as the challenger in hostile territory. Meanwhile, bettors who are backing the champion in this match-up are getting both the champion’s advantage, and will surely have the San Diego Mexican contingent on his side. With all of this in mind, it’s hard to go against Julio Cesar Martinez as the plus-money underdog in this match-up.

