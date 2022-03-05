How to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez takes place March 5th, in San Diego from the Pechanga Arena. Mexican fighting champion, ‘El Rey’ Julio Cesar Martinez puts his WBC flyweight gold on the line against ‘Chocolatito’ Roman Gonzalez. Boxing fans that are interested in sports betting in Texas are still being left out of the action but that doesn’t mean residents can’t bet on the boxing and MMA fights tonight. Continue reading to find out how to bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Texas, while collecting free boxing bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Gonzalez vs Martinez in Texas

We’ve put every Texas betting site through the wringer and have come up with an extensive list of the top-five Texas boxing betting sites. Read the list below for a full breakdown of the best Texas sports betting sites available for this weekend’s big fight. Click the links the claim your free boxing betting offer now.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Gonzalez vs Martinez in TX – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Gonzalez vs Martinez in TX XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in TX – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Fights in TX MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in TX – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in TX BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in Texas – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing Matches in Texas Bovada Texas Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the Gonzalez Martinez Fight in TX – $750 to Bet on the Gonzalez Martinez Fight in TX

How to Bet on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the urge for legalized sports betting. Until then, Texas residents will have to take a few more steps before placing their wagers on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez this weekend. For a step-by-step guide for how to bet on boxing in Texas, read the instructions below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Gonzalez vs Martinez Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the Pedraza Ramirez fight Place your free bet on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Texas Boxing Betting — How to Watch Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez in Texas

🥊 Boxing Match: Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez 📅 Date: Friday, March 5, 2022

Friday, March 5, 2022 🕚 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:15 pm ET

Approx. 11:15 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | Sky Sports

ESPN+ | Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Pechanga | San Diego, California

Pechanga | San Diego, California 🎲 Boxing Odds: Roman Gonzalez -140 | Julio Caesar Martinez +110

Boxing Odds — Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Caesar Martinez

Roman Gonzalez comes in as the betting favorite in this match-up, lined at odds of -140. Meanwhile, the champion, Julio Cesar Martinez is the +110 underdog. The betting total is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined with juice at -170, and the Under at plus-money odds of +140.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Nicaragua

: Nicaragua Date of Birth: June 17, 1987

June 17, 1987 Height : 5′ 3″

: 5′ 3″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 53

: 53 Record: 50-3 (41 KOs)

Julio Caesar Martinez — Boxing Record and Stats

Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Date of Birth : January 27, 1995

: January 27, 1995 Height : 5′ 2″

: 5′ 2″ Reach : 64″

: 64″ Total Fights : 19

: 19 Boxing Record: 18-1 (14 KOs)

Gonzalez vs Martinez Undercard

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez — Featherweight Bout

— Featherweight Bout Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos — Lightweight Bout

— Lightweight Bout Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr — Lightweight Bout

The Best Texas Betting Sites for the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez Fight

Texas sports betting fans who wish to get their action in on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez fight this weekend will have endless opportunities to do so. Boxing betting sites in Texas offer alternative markets for this weekend’s title bout, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and many more unique boxing betting markets. With a ton of free bets and Texas sportsbook bonus offers, boxing fans can enjoy betting on the fights with ease.

To learn more about the very best Texas sports betting offers for Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez, continue reading.

BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Texas

Bet on boxing in Texas with BetOnline and take advantage of some of the best Texas sportsbooks offers you can find. Residents in Texas who sign-up with BetOnline today will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free mobile bet of up to $50 to place on the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez this weekend. Get in on the action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below.

MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Martinez vs Gonzalez in TX

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Fight Odds In Texas

MyBookie has been a leading Texas online gambling platform for the last few years, setting itself apart as one of the most user-friendly betting sites, offering its customers a wide variety of loyalty rewards and free bets. Customers in Texas who sign-up with MyBookie today will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as some of the best boxing betting odds for the biggest fights of the year.

Step into the ring with MyBookie today and place your bets by clicking the link below.

XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for Roman Martinez vs Julio Caesar Gonzalez in TX

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Boxing Betting In Texas

Boxing betting sites in Texas don’t get any easier to use than XBet. Since coming into the space in 2013, XBet has made a name for itself as one of the most user-friendly, all while offering Texas sports betting fans some of the best offers in the business. Texas residents who sign-up with XBet today will receive a matched welcome bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary $10 casino chip. Get started with XBet today, and place your bets on Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Caesar Martinez by clicking the link below.

Free Boxing Picks | Find the Best Boxing Bets For Gonzalez vs Martinez in Texas

Julio Cesar Martinez comes in as the +110 underdog, as the defending champion, in front of what should be a large Mexican contingent of fans at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. This fight is about as close as it gets when it comes to high-level boxing, which is why the value side is likely on the defending champion at plus-money odds. The old adage in boxing is that you have to beat the champ, to be the champ, and if Gonzalez isn’t about to put Martinez away within twelve rounds, that adage may rear its ugly head once again. With that said, take Martinez at +110 on the moneyline.

Place your free boxing bets with BetOnline today by clicking the link below.

About Al Odds

