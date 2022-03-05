How to Bet on UFC 272: Masvidal vs Covington in FL | Best Florida Sports Betting Sites

Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington takes place this Saturday, March 5th at UFC 272, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Miami, Florida’s Jorge Masvidal comes in as the almost 3-1 underdog, as he takes on his former American Top Team teammate, Colby Covington. The former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington, is looking to bounce back from a loss to current UFC champion Kamaru Usman, while Jorge Masvidal is coming off his very first knock-out loss in the UFC. The two fighters bring a heated rivalry into the cage on Saturday, for what should be one of the best fights of the year so far. Even though Florida sports betting is still not legal and regulated, you can still bet on the UFC in Florida. Continue reading this article to find out how to bet on UFC 272, while getting the very best Florida sports betting bonuses and free bets.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Florida

Florida sports betting is still not legal or state-regulated, but wagering on this weekend’s UFC 272 event is still possible. To find out how to wager on Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington this weekend, check out the step-by-step guide below.

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Florida

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Colby Covington has just one loss in his UFC career as the betting favorite, while Jorge Masvidal’s last three UFC wins have come as the underdog. Check out the odds for UFC 272’s main event below.

Masvidal vs Covington Moneyline Fight Odds

Colby Covington is currently lined as the steep -325 betting favorite, with Miami’s Jorge Masvidal on the comeback as the +275 underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds on Total Rounds

The betting total for the UFC 272 main event is currently lined at ‘4.5 Rounds,’ the Over is shaded with the juice at -145, with the Under lined at +125.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Dive into some key UFC 272 stats before placing your wagers on Saturday’s UFC 272 main event. Just like in any other sport, UFC bettors can utilize key fighter stats and trends to dictate where to place their bets before the big fight. Continue reading for a list of key stats and UFC betting trends ahead of Saturday’s UFC main event.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 37 years old

37 years old Born: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The Best Florida Betting Sites for UFC 272: Masvidal vs Covington

With Colby Covington coming into this match-up as such a steep betting favorite, residents in Florida may be looking for alternative ways to back the former UFC interim welterweight champion. A number of Florida sports betting sites offer a wide variety of alternative markets, and UFC betting props for this Saturday's main event. UFC bettors can wager on the exact method of victory, whether or not the fight will go the distance, or which round the fight will end.

Continue reading to find out how to get the very best bonus offers and free bets for UFC 272 by checking out what Florida sportsbooks are serving up for this weekend.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Florida

With Colby Covington coming in as the consensus pick among the general UFC fanbase, there may be some betting value to extract on the side of Jorge Masvidal. The Miami-born fighter dubbed ‘Street Jesus,’ has just a 4-4 record in his last eight UFC fights, but with all four wins coming by way of stoppage. Meanwhile, Covington is 8-2 in his last ten fights dating back to 2016, but only has three stoppage wins in that stretch. If this fight stays standing there is a good chance that Masvidal will keep the fight closer than what his +275 odds indicate. With that in mind, the value side in this match-up is unquestionably on Jorge Masvidal.

