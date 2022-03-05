How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Long time friend Colby Covington is meeting Jorge Masvidal in the octagon on Saturday night at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. Now that the Illinois sports betting market is in full swing, bettors are still required to register in-person. For UFC fans trying to skip the lines can be at the top Illinois sportsbooks offering the best fight odds. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Illinois and claim up to $6,375 in betting bonuses.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Illinois

The top Illinois betting sites make it simple for UFC fans to sign up and place wagers on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington.

Check out the list below for a complete review on how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Illinois.

Pick a IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Illinois UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Illinois

🥊 UFC PPV : UFC 272

: UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date : Saturday, March 5, 2022

: Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel : UFC Pay-Per-View

: UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272 : T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event : Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats : Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Colby Covington is the overwhelming favorite coming into Saturday’s fight at -325 odds. While Jorge Masvidal enters as the underdog with +275 odds.

Check out the table below for the best Covington vs Masvidal odds in Illinois from BetOnline, one of the top UFC betting sites.

Masvidal vs Covington Moneyline Fight Odds

Covington (-325) finds himself as the overwhelming favorite for the UFC 272 main event fight. While Masvidal will be tough to KO, we still have Covington coming away as the winner here.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds for Total Rounds

At -145 odds, the top sportsbooks are giving a slight edge to the over in this fight. While not one of our UFC best bets, pick the main event bout to go over 4.5 rounds on Saturday night.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington will be defending his number one contender spot this Saturday against Jorge Masvidal. While both fighters have lost to current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, the long-time friends will be gearing off in a fight for this pay-per-view event.

Check out the UFC bio and stats below for more information on Covington vs Masvidal.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2 Welterweight

: #2 Welterweight Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of : Coconut Creek, Florida

: Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #7 Welterweight

: #7 Welterweight Age : 37 years old

: 37 years old Born : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Illinois

Since Colby Covington comes in as the overwhelming favorite, there is no value in taking the moneyline bets. Jorge Masvdial is one of the hardest competitors to knock down and will seem unlikely now after back-to-back losses. Look for the fight to do the distance, take the over in rounds.

Place your free wagers on Masvidal vs Covington in Illinois at BetOnline, click on the button below.

