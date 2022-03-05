How to Bet on UFC 272: Masvidal vs Covington in Maryland | MD and DC Sports Betting Guide

UFC 272, Masvidal vs Covington, goes down this Saturday, March 5th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal takes on the former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, with Covington coming in as the steep -325 betting underdog. The co-main event of UFC 272 sees former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos take on fellow Brazillian Renato Moicano, in a catchweight bout at 160 pounds. While Maryland sports betting is legalized, it still hasn’t fully launched yet. Nevertheless, betting on UFC 272 in Maryland and DC is as easy now as ever before. Continue reading to find out how to bet on UFC 272 in Maryland, and where to find free bets and the best sportsbook bonuses.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Maryland

While the sports betting market in both D.C. and Maryland has not fully launched, it is still very possible for people living in these regions to wager on this weekend’s Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington fight at UFC 272. For a full step-by-step breakdown on how to bet on UFC 272 in Maryland and D.C, check out the instructions below.

Pick an MD and DC betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Maryland sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Maryland UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Maryland

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

The main event for UFC 272 sees Colby Covington as the steep betting favorite against his former American Top Team training partner, Jorge Masvidal. Covington has just one loss in his UFC career as the betting favorite, while three of Jorge Masvidal’s last four wins have come as the underdog. Check out the odds for the main event for UFC 272, by reading the tables below.

Masvidal vs Covington Moneyline Fight Odds

Colby Covington comes in as the -325 betting favorite on the moneyline, with Jorge Masvidal as the +275 long-shot underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds on Total Rounds

The current betting total is set at 4.5 Rounds, with the Over looking to be the consensus pick at the current odds of -145. However, it is worth noting at plus-money odds of +125, the Under has cashed in five of Masvidal’s last eight UFC appearances.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Bet on UFC 272 in Maryland and D.C this weekend, but be sure to dive into the applicable UFC stats and betting trends before wagering your hard-earned money. Most Maryland and DC sports betting apps don’t provide their users with in-depth stats of combat sports, as they would with many other sports, so it’s important to know the numbers before betting on this weekend’s big Masvidal vs Covington fight. Let’s check out some key stats and UFC betting trends before betting on UFC 272.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 37 years old

37 years old Born: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

With the former UFC interim champion, Colby Covington lined as such a stiff favorite in this match-up, bettors who want to back the self-proclaimed ‘people’s champion,’ may have to get creative. Thankfully, a number of D.C. and Maryland sports betting apps offer a ton of alternative markets and UFC betting props for each and every UFC event. Bettors can wager on whether or not the fight goes the distance or even Colby Covington’s exact method of victory. With massive amounts of free bets and sportsbook bonuses for UFC betting in Maryland and D.C, MMA fans in the DMV area can get in on the action in more ways now than ever before.

Let’s check out some of the best UFC betting sites in Maryland and D.C, as well as how to get some free bets and UFC bonuses for this weekend’s big event.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Maryland

Jorge Masvidal has made a name for himself in the UFC by being a creative and well-measured striker. Meanwhile, his opponent, Colby Covington, is an NCAA wrestler, who has had a tendency to let the fight play out on the feet more times than not in his most recent showings. With this match-up brewing up into a heated personal rivalry, it should be much of the same for Covington in this bout, which may not lend to his favor. While Colby should most definitely be the betting favorite here, there is no denying that the longer this fight stays standing, the more chance Masvidal has. Take the value side in this match-up and bet Jorge Masvidal in this weekend’s UFC 272 main event.

