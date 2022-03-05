How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal take center stage in the octagon on Saturday night for UFC 272. While the Ohio sports betting market awaits further regulations, UFC fans looking to get in on the action can bet online at the top offshore sportsbooks. In the article below, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Ohio and claim $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Ohio Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

For UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington, the top Ohio betting sites give MMA fans a chance to win money online by offering the best UFC odds and sports betting bonuses.

Below, we’ve ranked the best Ohio betting sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington and their betting offers.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Ohio

While UFC fans wait for the Ohio sports betting market to open, they still can place their bets on UFC 272 on the top offshore betting sites.

Follow the list below for a guide on how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Ohio.

Pick a OH betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Ohio UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Ohio

🥊 UFC PPV : UFC 272

: UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272 : 10:00pm ET

: 10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel : UFC Pay-Per-View

: UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272 : T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event : Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats : Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Jorge Masvidal heads into Saturday’s fight as the underdog at +275 odds, where his last three wins have come from the underdog position. Colby Covington is the favorite at -325 odds and currently the number one title contender.

Check out the table below for the best Covington vs Masvidal odds at BetOnline, one of the top UFC betting sites in Ohio.

Masvidal vs Covington Moneyline Fight Odds

On the moneyline, Colby Covington is a -325 betting favorite in this match-up, with Jorge Masvidal as the +275 long-shot underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds for Total Rounds

The betting total is currently set a 4.5 Rounds, with the odds on the Over sitting slightly shaded with the juice at -145, while the Under sits at plus-money odds of +125.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington comes in as the overwhelming favorite winning seven of his last ten matches. While Jorge Marvisdal is also on a hot streak winning five of his last 8. While the two welterweight are coming off losses, they match up pretty well in the octagon.

Below, we’ll go over some key stats for Saturday night’s fight between Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2 Welterweight

: #2 Welterweight Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of : Coconut Creek, Florida

: Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #7 Welterweight

: #7 Welterweight Age : 37 years old

: 37 years old Born : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The Best Ohio Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

When it comes to UFC betting in Ohio, the top online sportsbooks are offering free bets and bonuses for Covington vs Masvidal.

To learn more about the best betting bonuses in Ohio at best offshore sportsbooks, scroll down below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Ohio

Jorge Masvidal is a tough competitor to knock out. He comes into Saturday’s fight with back-to-back losses, so expect the 37 year old to try to take this fight to the distance. Take the over on the rounds in UFC 272 on Saturday night.

Place your free bets on Covington vs Masvidal, click on the button below.

