Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington goes down this Saturday at UFC 272, from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two former American Top Team training partners, turned bitter rivals, will square off in a five-round grudge match with nothing else on the line besides fight purses and bragging rights. The former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington, comes in as the heavy -325 favorite in this match-up, with Jorge Masvidal lined as the +275 underdog. While Masvidal is just 4-4 in his last eight pro-fights, he has come through as an underdog on numerous occasions, making him one of the current UFC ‘big ticket’ draws. Pennsylvania sports betting has been a thriving industry since becoming legal and regulated in late 2019. Now, combat sports fans can bet on the UFC in Pennsylvania easier than ever before. This article will go over how to bet on UFC 272 in Pennsylvania get the best UFC free bets for Saturday’s Pay-Per-View event.

We’ve gone to great lengths, and have searched the internet to find the top-five best Pennsylvania sports betting sites available for UFC 272. Each of these Pennsylvania sports betting sites offers UFC gamblers, new or old, everything they would be looking for when placing bets on MMA. For a complete breakdown of the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks, continue reading this article. For now, check out the list below and click the links to claim your preferred UFC 272 betting offer.

With Pennsylvania sports betting being fully regulated since late 2019, UFC gamblers in PA have enjoyed wall-to-wall betting action, and it only keeps getting better. If you’re new to UFC betting in general, continue reading for a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC 272 in Pennsylvania.

Pick a PA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Pennsylvania sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Jorge Masvidal comes in as the long-shot underdog in this match-up against Colby Covington. Masvidal has won four of his last eight fights, with three of those four wins coming as the betting underdog. Meanwhile, Colby Covington has just one loss as a betting favorite in his UFC career. Check out BetOnline’s odds for UFC 272’s main event below.

Masvidal vs Covington Moneyline Fight Odds

Colby Covington is the -325 moneyline favorite in this match-up, with Jorge Masvidal lined as the +275 betting underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds for Total Rounds

The current betting total is lined at 4.5 Rounds, with the Over shaded with juice at -145, and the Under at plus-money odds of +125.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

UFC betting is not exactly the easiest task to undertake, but with a little bit of guidance and understanding of the basics, you can be off to making UFC betting profits in no time. Before you bet on UFC 272 in Pennsylvania, be sure to dive into the key stats and UFC betting trends around this match-up.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 37 years old

37 years old Born: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The moneyline for UFC 272’s main event sees the betting favorite, Colby Covington, lined at very steep, almost non-bettable odds. Luckily for UFC bettors, Pennsylvania sports betting apps have a ton of alternative UFC markets for the Masvidal vs Covington main event. Bet on UFC 272 in Pennsylvania by backing either fighter to win by stoppage, or decision, you can even bet on whether or not the fight will go the distance. Pennsylvania sports betting sites also offer a ton of UFC free bets and sportsbook bonuses for this weekend’s big fight.

Continue reading to learn more about Pennsylvania sportsbook bonuses and free bets for UFC 272.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Pennsylvania

While the general consensus in this match-up has Colby Covington winning quite decisively at UFC 272, there is a chance for variance to rear its ugly head. With that in mind, it’s buyer beware for any bettor who is planning on backing the former UFC interim welterweight champion in this match-up at the current odds of -325. In a vacuum, Colby Covington likely takes his wrestling advantage to work with him and edges out Jorge Masvidal in a five-round decision. However, this is a grudge match, and wild things can happen in grudge matches. While Covington may have the advantage in an MMA fight, this is more than likely not going to be an MMA fight, but an outright brawl. If that’s the case, which it almost certainly will be, then Jorge Masvidal at almost 3-1 odds is just too good to pass up. With that in mind, take ‘Street Jesus,’ Jorge Masvidal to pull off the upset over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272.

To place your free bets with BetOnline for UFC 272 now, click the link below.

