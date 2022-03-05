How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Texas | Best TX Sports Betting Sites

On Saturday March 5 at T-Mobile Center, UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington will go head to head in the octagon. For the pay-per-view event, top online sportsbooks are handing out free bets to UFC fans in Texas. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Texas and profit from $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Texas Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

Even though sports fans are waiting for possible action on the Texas sports betting market, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving Texans a chance to win money online during UFC 272

Next, we’ll rate the best Texas sports betting sites for the Covington vs Masvidal fight.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Texas

The best online sportsbooks are welcoming Texas UFC fans with the best bonuses for Saturday’s fight. Texas residents can claim a bonus at the best UFC betting sites in six easy steps.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Texas, check out the list below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Texas

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date : Saturday, March 5, 2022

: Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272 : 10:00pm ET

: 10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Texas

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Texas 🏆 UFC 272 Main Event : Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 📊 UFC Stats : Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Colby Covington is coming into Saturday’s fight as a heavy favorite. With -325 odds the best sports betting sites in Texas are projecting a lopsided fight in Covington favor. While Jorge Masvidal comes in with +275 odds as the underdog in the match.

For the best UFC betting odds in Texas, check out the charts below from BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Masvidal vs Covington Moneyline Fight Odds

Covington (-325) finds himself as the overwhelming favorite for the UFC 272 main event fight. While Masvidal will be tough to KO, we still have Covington coming away as the winner here.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds on Total Rounds

At -145 odds, the top sportsbooks are giving a slight edge to the over in this fight. While not one of our UFC best bets, pick the main event bout to go over 4.5 rounds on Saturday night.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has won 7 of his last ten fights. Coming off a loss in his last match, Covington looks to defend his #1 Contender title this weekend. While Jorge Masvidal has nothing to lose, he is 5 for 8. Masvidal is also coming off losses and looks to get back on track on Saturday night capitalizing on a win.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2 Welterweight

: #2 Welterweight Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of : Coconut Creek, Florida

: Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #7 Welterweight

: #7 Welterweight Age : 37 years old

: 37 years old Born : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Texas

Colby Covington is currently the #1 title contender. While a win against Masvidal won’t guarantee him another shot at the title, he has the most to lose in this pay-per-view event on Saturday. Jorge Masvidal is coming off a back-to-back loss, the 37 year old will be facing a long time friend in the octagon. Look for Masvidal to have the best game plan to win against Covington. Take Masvidal on the moneyline at +275 odds.

To bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington at BetOnline, click on the button below.

