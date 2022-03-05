How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in NV | Nevada Betting Guide

Headlining UFC 272, Masvidal will be taking on Covington in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For Nevada residents looking to bet online, the top US sportsbooks are giving away free bets ahead of Saturday’s fight. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington and claim $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Nevada Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

For Masvidal vs Covington, the top Nevada sportsbooks are giving UFC fans the best betting bonuses on the market.

Now, we’ll break down the top Nevada betting sites for the Masvidal vs Covington fight.

How to Bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Nevada

Although there are sign up requirements in Nevada, top online sportsbooks let bettors skip the line for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington on Saturday.

For instructions on how to bet on UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington in Nevada, check out the list below.

Pick a NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Covington vs Masvidal Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC 272 Place your free bets on UFC 272 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch Masvidal vs Covington in Nevada

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272 📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View 🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada



🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

Colby Covington is the unanimous favorite across all sportsbooks this weekend with odds at -325. While Covington is coming off a loss, he still hold the #1 contender title. Jorge Masvidal enters the octagon with underdog odds at +275. Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses and looking for redemption on Saturday night.

Check out the table below for the best Masvidal vs Covington odds at BetOnline, the best UFC betting site in Nevada.

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

While both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are coming off losses, each fighter has a reputable record. Covington has won seven of his last ten, while Masvidal has won five of his last eight. Masvidal vs Covington will surely go the distance in Saturday night’s pay-per-view fight.

Next, we’ll break down important stats for both fighters ahead of UFC 272.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2 Welterweight

Age: 34 years old

Born: Clovis, California

Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida

Height: 5’11

Reach: 72″

Stance: Orthodox

Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7 Welterweight

Age: 37 years old

Born: Miami, Florida

Height: 5’11

Reach: 74″

Stance: Orthodox

Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The Best Nevada Betting Sites for UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

When it comes to UFC betting in Nevada, top offshore sportsbooks are giving free bonus cash for the Masvidal vs Covington fight.

To learn more about how to claim free bonus cash in Nevada for Saturday’s fight, scroll down below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Masvidal vs Covington in Nevada

Jorge Masvidal may seem like a dark horse in Saturday night’s fight but the Florida native took Covington under his wing in 2013. While Masvidal is the underdog at UFC 272, he comes into Saturday with three wins under his belt as the dark horse. Look for Masvidal to take the fight to the distance and have an upper-hand over his protégé. Take Masvidal on the moneyline.

Place your free bets on Masvidal vs Covington at BetOnline, click the button below.

