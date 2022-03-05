How to Bet on UFC 272 | The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For UFC Betting

UFC 272 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Masvidal vs Covington will headline the main event for the UFC fights tonight but there are several other bouts to capitalize on for the UFC 272 fight card. While sports betting is legal in some US states, MMA fans can cash in on better UFC odds and sports betting bonuses at the top offshore sportsbooks. In this article, you’ll discover the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting, along with how to get free bets and sports betting offers for UFC 272.

The Best Offshore Sportsbooks for UFC Betting

While legal US sportsbooks offer fight odds for the UFC fights tonight, the top offshore betting sites have more to offer for UFC 272 this weekend. When betting on MMA, fans can cash in on a wide variety of odds boosts, free bets, and sports betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Below, we’ve ranked the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting and their free bet offers for the MMA fights tonight.

BetOnline UFC Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Masvidal vs Covington – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Masvidal vs Covington XBet UFC Betting Offers – $500 in Sportsbook Bonuses for UFC 272 – $500 in Sportsbook Bonuses for UFC 272 MyBookie Offshore Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 MMA Betting Bonus for UFC 272 – $1,000 MMA Betting Bonus for UFC 272 BetUS Sports Betting Offers – $3,125 in Free UFC Bets for Covington vs Masvidal – $3,125 in Free UFC Bets for Covington vs Masvidal Bovada UFC Betting Bonuses – $750 to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight – $750 to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight

How to Bet on UFC Fights at the Offshore Betting Sites

While Americans wait for the sports betting market to open across the country, the best offshore betting sites are offering odds boosts, free bets, and sports betting bonuses for UFC 272.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC at the best offshore sportsbooks, read on below.

Click a link to choose your offshore sports betting bonus Sign up to the offshore sportsbook to claim your UFC betting offers Make a qualifying deposit and get free UFC bets.

UFC Fights Tonight — How to Watch UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 272

📅 UFC 272 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

🕙 When is UFC 272: 10:00pm ET

📺 TV Channel: UFC Pay-Per-View

🏟 Where is UFC 272: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

🏆 UFC 272 Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

📊 UFC Stats: Covington 16-3-0 | Masvidal 35-15-0

🎲 UFC Odds: Covington (-325) | Masvidal (+275)

UFC 272 Odds — Covington vs Masvidal Odds

At the best UFC betting sites, Jorge Masvidal comes into UFC 272 as a heavy underdog versus Colby Covington. MMA fans that plan on betting on the UFC fights tonight can maximize their profits by cashing in on fight odds from the top offshore betting apps. With the Masvidal vs Covington fight expected to go the distance, we’ll break down the UFC odds for the pay-per-view main event on Saturday night.

Check out the UFC odds for the MMA fights tonight from BetOnline, one of the top UFC sportsbooks.

UFC Odds for Masvidal vs Covington

Covington (-325) finds himself as the overwhelming favorite for the UFC 272 main event fight. While Masvidal will be tough to KO, we still have Covington coming away as the winner here.

Moneyline Odds Play Jorge Masvidal +275 Colby Covington -325

*UFC betting lines as of March 5, 2022

Masvidal vs Covington Fight Odds – Total Rounds Over/Under

At -145 odds, the top sportsbooks are giving a slight edge to the over in this fight. While not one of our UFC best bets, pick the main event bout to go over 4.5 rounds on Saturday night.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +125

*UFC betting odds as of March 5, 2022

UFC 272 Fight Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal – 5 round main event

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano – co-main event

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC Stats — Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

After winning seven of his last ten MMA fights, Colby Covington comes in as the odds-on favorite for the UFC fights tonight. On the other hand, Masvidal has also performed well as of late, winning five of his last eight bouts. While the two welterweights are fresh off of losses in their previous UFC fights, they match up fairly evenly in the octagon.

Below, we’ll go over some MMA stats for the UFC 272 main event fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2 Welterweight

: #2 Welterweight Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Born : Clovis, California

: Clovis, California Fighting out of : Coconut Creek, Florida

: Coconut Creek, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Over is 7-3 in last 10 fights

Jorge Masvidal — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #7 Welterweight

: #7 Welterweight Age : 37 years old

: 37 years old Born : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Height : 5’11

: 5’11 Reach : 74″

: 74″ Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Recent Trends: Under is 5-3 in last 8 fights

The Best Offshore Betting Sites For The UFC Fights Tonight

When it comes to UFC 272, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets, odds boosts, and sports betting bonuses for Masvidal vs Covington. MMA fans can boost their bankroll and claim sports betting offers just for signing up.

To learn more about the best offshore sportsbooks and the MMA betting bonuses available for UFC 272, scroll down below.

BetOnline UFC Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Masvidal vs Covington

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets and Sports Betting Bonuses

For UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington this weekend, the top offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline are handing out free bets and betting bonuses to MMA fans. New members that sign up to BetOnline receive $1,000 in free cash for UFC betting on their initial deposit. The sportsbook is also giving out two free $25 bets ahead of Saturday night’s fight. MMA bettors can cash in on a player’s props and in-play risk free bet at BetOnline. Exclusively for UFC 272, BetOnline also features a UFC predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

To sign up to BetOnline and claim your free UFC betting bonuses, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

MyBookie Offshore Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 MMA Betting Bonus to Bet on UFC 272

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Fight Odds for the UFC Fights Tonight

With Colby Covington coming in as the overwhelming favorite, the books have it as a lopsided fight. One of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting, MyBookie is featuring odds boost on the fight this weekend. For UFC bettors looking to gain max profit on the fight, MyBookie is the best offshore sportsbook to visit. MyBookie will be handing out $1,000 in free bets to UFC fans for Masvidal vs Covington on Saturday night.

Click on the button below to receive your free UFC bets at MyBookie.

Join MyBookie Now

XBet UFC Betting Offers — 500 in Sportsbook Bonuses for UFC 272

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC 272 Betting Odds

One of the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC betting, XBet features the best live fight odds in the US. On top of great live fight odds, the offshore sportsbook also has odd boosts on UFC pay-per-view fights. For UFC fans, XBet is giving out $500 in free bets on their initial deposit. With competitive live fight odds and great betting bonuses, XBet is one of the top UFC betting sites.

Click to claim your free bets for UFC betting at XBet down below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

Free UFC 272 Picks | Best Bets For The UFC Fights Tonight

With Jorge Masvidal set to do battle vs Colby Covington in the octagon this weekend, Covington enters as the heavy betting favorite. Covington is laying a ton of juice for tonight’s UFC PPV main event while Masvidal offers some added value on the moneyline here. Masvidal has won three of his UFC fights as an underdog, so he should be comfortable in this spot. The 37-year-old is also coming off a back-to-back loss, making him dangerous at the jump. Since Covington and Masvidal have been longtime friends, look for Masvidal to have a slight edge on his opponent on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Take Masvidal to win on the moneyline in UFC 272 on Saturday night.

Click on the button below to place your free UFC betting bonuses on Saturday night’s fight at BetOnline.

Bet on Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal at BetOnline

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next