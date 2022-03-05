Kings vs Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

For Saturday afternoon’s Western Conference rematch, the Sacramento Kings are drawing up a plan to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. Entering the fourth head-to-head meeting this season, Sacramento is putting up 110 points per game. Continue reading for Kings vs Mavericks preview content.

Will Luka Doncic and the Mavs defeat the Kings for the third time this season? Doncic is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists this season. The Kings are aiming for their 10th road win. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Kings vs Mavericks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Sacramento Kings | Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings 📊 Record: Kings (24-41, 30-35 ATS) | Mavericks (38-25, 36-26-1 ATS)

Kings (24-41, 30-35 ATS) | Mavericks (38-25, 36-26-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕛 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports California

Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports California 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas 🎲 Odds: Kings +7.5 (-110) | Mavericks -7.5 (-110)

Kings vs Mavericks Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Kings are 7.5-point underdogs on the road. Sacramento is 10-11 as a favorite, 14-30 as an underdog and 14-18 ATS away. Also, the Kings’ over/under road record is 17-14-1. The total has gone over in 10 of the team’s last 15 matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

On the other side, Dallas is 28-8 as a favorite, 10-16 as an underdog and 17-14-1 ATS at home. And the Maverick’ over/under record at home is 8-23-1. They are 4-1 SU in their past five head-to-head games against Pacific Division opponents. BetOnline odds are available below.

Kings vs Mavericks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Furthermore, the Kings have two players listed on their injury report: PF Richaun Holmes (questionable) and SG Terence Davis (out indefinitely). Due to lingering back issues, Holmes might not play in this game. Davis has also been sidelined since injuring his right wrist.

Next, the Mavericks have a total of eight players listed: SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely), PG Trey Burke (questionable), PF Marquese Chriss (out), SG Sterling Brown (questionable), PG Frank Ntilikina (probable), PF Maxi Kleber (out), PG Luka Doncic (questionable) and SF Theo Pinson (out indefinitely).

Kings vs Mavericks Preview

Now, the Kings rank 13th in the Western Conference. They are behind five teams for the eighth seed in the standings: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers. The team’s record against its conference opponents is 17-25. As for the Mavericks, they are striving to maintain the No. 5 spot. The Mavs are trailing the first place Suns by 13 games, and their conference record is 27-15.

Upon further review of the last three head-to-head meetings, the Mavs are 2-1 versus the Kings. On Dec. 31, 2021, the third matchups between these teams during this regular season, Dallas won 112-96 at Golden 1 Center. However, the Kings beat them 95-94 at home on Dec. 29.

A Saturday matinée at the @aacenter! Join us tomorrow at 4PM CT as we take on the @SacramentoKings! The first 5k fans in attendance will get a free scarf! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BKYHU3YoCa — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 5, 2022

Kings are preparing for next season

Well, the Kings are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. After trading Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers last month, it became clear to everyone that Sacramento’s front office demanded immediate change. In exchange, the Kings received Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick.

Can they still make a playoff push? Uh, it’s unlikely. Sacramento trails several teams in its conference. The Lakers, Clippers and Spurs would have to collapse. Keep in mind, the Kings are 3-17 in their past 20 games played on the road. Not to mention, they are 6-14 overall in their last 20 contests as well. If they want at least a slim chance of qualifying for the postseason, the team has to start winning again.

Mavericks are targeting a fourth consecutive victory

Moreover, the Mavs are 8-2 in their previous 10 contests. Since their 114-109 loss to the Jazz on Feb. 25, the Mavericks have not lost a game. With the Warriors losing more games than expected, the Jazz, Grizzlies and Mavs all have a decent chance of replacing them. Dallas trails Golden State by five games, and the team won two head-to-head matchups within days apart.

On Thursday, in the Mavs’ 122-113 home win over the Warriors, guard Luka Doncic ended his performance with yet another double-double. He amassed 41 points, 10 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 40 minutes played. Dallas played an excellent game offensively, shooting 45-for-85 (52.9%) from the field. Including this victory, the total has gone under in 12 of their past 18 contests played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Kings vs Mavericks | NBA Picks

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento is 2-5 SU in the team’s last seven contests.

The Kings are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven matchups versus the Mavericks.

Next, the total has gone over in eight of the Kings’ past 12 games played.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is 6-0 ATS in its previous six contests.

Also, the Mavericks are 5-1 SU in their last six games played.

And the total has gone under in the Mavericks’ past seven matchups against the Kings.

Free NBA Picks — Kings vs Mavericks Picks & Prediction

Concerning the point spread consensus, 88% of gamblers are trusting the Mavs to cover the spread at American Airlines Center. On the flip side, 83% of bettors have put money down on the total going under 223.5. The total has gone under in four of the Kings’ last five road matchups versus the Mavs. To add to that betting statistic, Dallas is 5-1 ATS in its past five home games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 75.1% chance of winning.

Sacramento has not defeated Dallas since Dec. 29, so they are due for another win against them. But will it come today? Dallas is without Chriss, Kleber, Pinson and Hardaway Jr. Taking everything into account, think about picking the Mavs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 223.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

