Viktor Arvidsson, Jason Robertson record Friday hat tricks

There were two hat tricks on Friday, as Viktor Arvidsson of Kusmark, Sweden scored thrice for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California scored thrice for the Dallas Stars in a 4-3 overtime win overt the Winnipeg Jets. Arvidsson and Robertson not only hat tricks, but each scored the overtime winner in their respective games as well.

Arvidsson opened the scoring at 14:00 of the first period from Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California. He then tied the game at three with 3:46 left in the third period from Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, before recording the game winner at the four-minute mark of overtime from Phillip Danault.

This was Arvidsson’s fourth career NHL hat trick, and first with the Kings, as his others came with the Nashville Predators. Arvidsson scored three times in a 7-4 Nashville loss to the Florida Panthers on February 11, 2017, in a 7-2 Predators win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 15, 2019, and in a 7-1 Predators win over the Detroit Red Wings on April 8, 2021.

In 2021-22, Arvidsson, who is in his first year with the Kings, now has 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 49 games. He is a +5 with 22 penalty minutes. seven power-play points, three game winning goals, 181 shots on goal, nine faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 15 hits, 13 takeaways and nine giveaways.

Robertson opened the scoring at 5:23 of the first period from Ryan Suter of Madison, Wisconsin and Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin. He then put the Stars up 2-1 with 51 seconds left in the second period from Thomas Harley of Syracuse, New York. Robertson’s overtime winner was unassisted with 30 seconds left in the extra period.

This was Robertson’s first career hat trick. In 2021-22, he has 26 goals and 25 assists for 51 points in 46 games. He is a +20 with 14 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 136 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 23 hits, 32 takeaways, and 32 giveaways.

The Kings are now second in the Pacific with 67 points. The Stars are fourth on the Central with 65 points.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

Read next