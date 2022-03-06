2022 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament Preview

A major reason Minnesota calls itself the ‘State of Hockey’ is because of the state’s proud tradition of celebrating the game at all levels. As popular as the Minnesota Wild are these days, and as popular college hockey has been neither holds a candle to the power of the Minnesota Boys State High School Hockey Tournament.
Simply called ‘The Tourney’, it is the best tournament of its kind in the world. 16 teams from Class A and Class AA all hope to achieve the same goal. To win 3 games at ‘The Tourney’ to become in order to finish their season as State Champions. It’s not easy, but a great performance can turn a player into a household name across the State of Hockey.
Each team that makes it has its own story. For some it is the opportunity to prove you were the best when the pandemic deprived you of that opportunity. Other schools are making their first trip to the Tourney, and hoping to make some noise among the perennial powers.
Since the tournament started utilizing seeding in 2007, upsets have become a rare treat, especially during the quarterfinal round. When they do happen, they certainly are a treat. For whatever reason this seems to happen more often in Class A than Class AA. Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake (2017) and Greenway-Coleraine (2019) came to mind as big underdogs who surprised everyone by battling their way to the Class A State Championship game.
Whether you have a team to root for in the tournament or you are just a spectator without a favorite it is hard not to get caught up in it. Cheering fans, pep bands and players growing out their hair for a chance to make the All Hockey Hair team are all a part of the atmosphere of the tournament.
Another treat is the fact that it is quite likely that at least a few players from the tournament will go on to be in the NHL someday. Blake Wheeler, T.J. Oshie, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Alex Stalock, Anders Lee, Dominic Toninato, Neal Pionk, Nick Leddy, Jake Oettinger are all current NHL’ers who shined while playing at the Tourney. No doubt that trend will continue.
In 2011, the All Hockey Hair team started off as an entertaining side hustle of an ad executive named John King, but its amplified to the point where it almost becomes part of the lore of the tournament as seen in this feature that was made for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.
There will be no shortage of players hoping to get noticed by the ‘Salad Santa’ and qualify to be a part of his next masterpiece.
Youth Hockey Hub covers the state’s high school hockey scene like no other as they regularly interview coaches and players to stay on top of everything trending in the game today. Tony Scott (@Tony_YHH), Danny Ryan (@dsryan16) and Karl Schuettler (@KarlEastHockey) have provided rankings, insight and observations from teams all across the state. I was fortunate enough to work with this organization a bit this winter. Check out the Youth Hockey Hub 2022 Boys State Tournament Preview Podcast.
So it is my honor to announce that Karl will again be providing his predictions for both Class A and Class AA as part of this preview. I should note that I did not see Karl’s prediction before I posted my own. I will preview each of the 8 games for both classes and provide a prediction for each quarterfinal game. We will also note key wins and key losses. These are victories or losses against other teams in the tournament field only.
For simplicity purposes, Karl and I will predict which teams will make it to the final and what the ultimate outcome will be for both. I have not seen Karl’s predictions for the tournament until shortly before publishing this article and I made mine independently of his. Thanks so much to Karl for your contribution to this article and all of your efforts over the course of the season! So here is your tournament preview!
