Blackhawks vs Lightning Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks in what should be one of the more interesting games of the weekend. The Lightning are coming into this one as the number one seed in the Atlantic Division with a 36-12-6 record while the Blackhawks are coming into this one at 20-27-8. Although Chicago has not looked great at all this season, they are still a team who could give the Lightning a tough time if they do not come out and play their best hockey. In the Blackhawks’ last 10 games, they are 4-5-1 while the Lightning are 7-2-1. Both teams are going to be coming into this one on a one-game winning streak.

Blackhawks vs Lightning – Game Information

📊 Records: Blackhawks(20-28-8), Lightning(36-12-6)

📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

March 6th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: United Center

United Center 🎲 Odds: Lightning(-250), Blackhawks(+200)

Blackhawks vs Lightning Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning are clearly the better team here, but it isn’t going to be an easy game for them to win. The Blackhawks have a knack for competing with certain teams, so expect that to stay the same on Sunday.

Blackhawks vs Lightning News

This will be one of the more interesting games of Sunday, but it would be likely that the Lightning do take care of business.

Blackhawks vs Lightning Preview

Tampa Bay will travel to Chicago on Sunday for a battle versus the Lightning. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Lightning vs Blackhawks preview below.

Lightning Looking To Continue Scoring Streak

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be coming into this one scoring at least three goals in seven of their last eight games. This includes them scoring five goals, six goals, four goals, and three goals in every one of those other seven games.

In their most recent game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night, they were able to come away with an impressive 3-1 win. Victor Hedman led the way with three points.

On the season, Stephen Stamkos leads the Lightning in terms of points as he has 61 which ties him for the 11th most in the NHL. Victor Hedman is not too far behind him at 54.

It is to be expected that Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in the net for the Lightning. He is 29-9-14 on the season with a 92% save percentage and has only allowed 2.32 goals per game

Blackhawks Looking To Win Second Game In A Row

The Chicago Blackhawks only have 20 wins on the season, but they will come into this one on an impressive win against the Edmonton Oilers. The Blackhawks will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, in a game that they could potentially win if they do play the way that they can. Edmonton is one of the better teams in hockey and if they can take care of them, they should be able to take care of Philadelphia. In Chicago’s win, star Patrick Kane led the way with two points.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks in points on the season as he currently has the 23rd most in the NHL with 55.

It is to be expected that Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net for the Blackhawks on Sunday. He has been known as being one of the best goalies throughout his entire career, but he’s having a down year in terms of what we are used to seeing from him. He is 17-19-4 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.83 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Lightning Trends

17-7-2 record in away games this year.

29 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

Blackhawks Trends

25 games have gone OVER while 25 have gone UNDER.

10-14-4 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Blackhawks vs Lightning

For this game, I’m going to go with the Lightning to cover the spread. Although the Blackhawks can make it tough on certain teams, I expect the Lightning to come into this one and take care of business. There is a reason why this team is regarded as arguably the best team in hockey, and with their seven wins in their last 10 games, I expect them to continue their hot play down the stretch as they head into the playoffs.

