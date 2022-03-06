Devils vs Blues Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The New Jersey Devils are set to take on one of the best teams in hockey in the St. Louis Blues as they will host them at the Prudential Center on Sunday at 1 PM. The Devils are coming into this one on a two-game losing streak as they are 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Blues are also going to be coming in on a two-game losing streak as they are 6-3-1. The Blues are 32-16-6 on the season while the Devils are 19-31-5.

Devils vs Blues – Game Information

📊 Records: Blues(32-16-6), Devils(19-31-5)

Blues(32-16-6), Devils(19-31-5) 📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

March 6th, 2022 🕛 Time: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Prudential Center

Prudential Center 🎲 Odds: Blues(-165), Devils(+135)

Devils vs Blues Odds

This is going to be one of the more interesting games of Sunday’s slate. Neither team has looked great in their past few games, and although the St. Louis Blues are the more talented team, this could be a game that the Devils do walk away with because St Louis has not been playing great hockey in the past few games.

Devils vs Blues News

With how well the St. Louis Blues have looked for the majority of the year, it would seem probable that this team is going to get back on track sometime soon. They are coming off two disappointing losses against the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders, but those are both good hockey teams. The Devils on the other hand have struggled all year long, so them losing two games in a row isn’t really anything new for them.

Devils vs Blues Preview

St . Louis will travel to New Jersey on Sunday for a battle versus the Devils. For the latest NHL betting Trends and free NHL picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Blues vs Devils preview below.

Blues Looking To Get Back On Track

The Blues are coming off two disappointing losses where they lost to the New York Islanders 2-1 and the New York Rangers 5-3. In their game against the New York Rangers, they gave up five goals. They did have contributions on the offensive side of the puck as Ryan O’Reilly and David Perrone were able to have two points each.

On the season, Jordan Kyrou is leading the Blues in points as he currently has the 39th most in the NHL with 50.

It is to be expected that Jordan Binnington will be in the net for the Blues on Sunday. He is 13-10-1 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 3.12 goals per game.

Devils Looking To Go .500 In Their Last 10

The New Jersey Devils have not been able to find much success this season, but they have won four out of their last six games and if they can beat the Blues on Sunday, they will be 5-5 in their last 10. Going ,500 isn’t the worst thing in the world, and while it could certainly be better, this would be a step in the right direction for the Devils.

In their most recent game, The Devils lost to their rivals in the New York Rangers. Nico Hischier and Andreas Johnson had the lone point in that game.

Jesper Bratt leads the way for the Devils in terms of points as he currently has the 39th most in the NHL with 50.

It is to be expected that Jon Gillies will be in net for the Devils on Sunday and he hasn’t looked good at all this season. Gillies is 3-9-1 while being the starting goalie this season with a 88% save percentage and has allowed 3.7 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Blues Trends

15-12 record in away games this year.

25 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

Devils Trends

32 games have gone OVER while 21 have gone UNDER.

12-15 ATP this season.

Free NHL Picks — Devils vs Blues

For this game, I’m going to go with the St. Louis Blues to win out right and for this game to go OVER. Jon Gillies has not been able to do a good job of keeping the puck out of the net and although the Blues have not looked good as of late, I fully expect this team to get back on track as they head towards the back end of the season and try to get prepared for the playoffs.

I also like Jesper Bratt to have a goal in this game, so I’m also going to throw some money on that.

