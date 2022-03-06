Kings vs Bruins Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins will meet on Monday night at 7 PM. This game will be at the TD Garden Arena. The Bruins are coming into this one as the fourth seed in the Atlantic Division with a 34-18-4 record and are currently on a two-game win streak while being 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. The Kings are coming into this one as the number two seed in the Pacific Division as they are 30-19-7 while they are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Kings vs Bruins – Game Information

📊 Records: Bruins(34-18-4), Kings(30-19-7)

Bruins(34-18-4), Kings(30-19-7) 📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

March 7th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: TD Bank Arena

TD Bank Arena 🎲 Odds: Bruins(-176), Kings(+170)

Kings vs Bruins Odds

This is going to be one of the best games in hockey on Monday. Both of these teams have the potential to make a very deep playoff run, so expect this to have a playoff-type of atmosphere.

Kings vs Bruins Preview

Los Angeles will travel to Boston on Monday for a battle versus the Bruins. For the latest NHL betting Trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Bruins versus Kings previews below.

Bruins Trying To Prove They Belong

The Boston Bruins have been very impressive this season throughout the past few months. Coming into the season, they did not play the type of hockey that everybody expected this team to play, and that resulted in their record being a little worse right now than how they can actually play.

These two teams did meet last Monday, where the Bruins were able to come away with an incredible 7-0 victory. In that game, Jake DeBrusk had four points while Patrice Bergeron had three.

It is to be expected that Jeremy Swayman will be in the net for the Bruins on Monday. He is 15-7-3 on the season with a 92% save percentage and has only allowed 2.3 goals per game.

Kings Want Revenge

As previously noted in the area above, the last time these two teams met last Monday, the Bruins were able to come away with a 7-0 win. This was an embarrassing loss for the Kings and they’re going to try to come back out here and show that they have enough to compete with teams like the Bruins.

In the Los Angeles Kings’ most recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they were able to come away with an impressive win as Viktor Arvidsson led the way with three points.

It is to be expected that Jonathan Quick will be in the net for the Kings on Monday. He is having a down year in terms of what people are used to seeing from him as he is 15-11-6 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 2.68 goals per game

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Kings Trends

34-23 ATS this season.

25 games have gone OVER while 31 have gone UNDER.

Bruins Trends

28 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

23-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks — Kings vs Bruins

For this game, I’m actually going to go with the Los Angeles Kings to win outright. The Boston Bruins were able to come away with a very impressive win the last time these two teams played, so I expect the Kings to come out and try to prove that they do belong with teams like this.

I do think that this game is going to have less scoring than we saw in the last game as the Bruins were able to score seven goals, so I’m also going to take the under for this one.

