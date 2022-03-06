Kraken vs Hurricanes Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Seattle Kraken will meet in a cross-conference matchup on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the number one seed in the Metropolitan Division while the Kraken are the last seed in the Pacific Division. The Kraken are coming into this one at 2-7-1 in their last 10 games well the Hurricanes are coming in at 6-2-2. The Hurricanes have 81 points on the season while the Kraken have 39.

Kraken vs Hurricanes – Game Information

📊 Records: Hurricanes(38-12-5), Kraken(17-35-5)

Hurricanes(38-12-5), Kraken(17-35-5) 📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

March 6th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: PNC Arena

PNC Arena 🎲 Odds: Hurricanes(-300), Kraken(+240)

Kraken vs Hurricanes Odds

Although the Hurricanes are clearly the better team here, it is going to be an interesting game. The Kraken have a knack for keeping games close and usually covering spreads, so don’t expect that to change even though they are going up against one of the best teams in hockey.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Kraken vs Hurricanes News

This is going to be one of the more interesting games on Sunday. It would be likely that the Hurricanes do take care of business, but the Kraken will make it tough on them.

Kraken vs Hurricanes Preview

Seattle will travel to North Carolina on Sunday for a battle versus the Hurricanes. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Kraken vs Hurricanes preview below.

Hurricanes Coming Off Impressive OT Win

In the Carolina Hurricanes’ last game, they were able to come away with a highly impressive win against one of the best teams in hockey in the Pittsburgh Penguins. In that game, Jordan Staal was able to have two points, while five other Hurricanes were able to have at least one point in this game.

The Hurricanes are playing great hockey down the stretch as they have won six out of their last 10 games. On the season, Sebastian Aho is leading the Hurricanes in terms of points as he has the 16th most in the NHL with 57.

It is to be expected that Frederick Anderson is going to be in the net for the Hurricanes on Sunday and he has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season. When he is in the net, his record is 29-8-2 and he has a 92% save percentage while only giving up 2.09 goals.

Kraken Looking To Win Second Game In A Row

The Seattle Kraken only have 17 wins this season, as they have definitely struggled mightily in the team’s first year of existence. They’re coming off an impressive win against the Nashville Predators. In this game, Colin Blackwell and Yanni Gourde led the way with two points each, while seven other players on the Kraken were able to have at least one point each.

It is to be expected that Chris Driedger will be in the net on Sunday and he hasn’t looked great at all this season. Chris is 5-8 on the year and has an 89% save percentage while giving up 3.28 goals per game.

On the season, Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 33 points. He is tied for the 122nd most in the NHL this year, as the Kraken has not been able to get much going on the offensive side of the park.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Kraken Trends

7-18-2 record in away games this year.

34 games have gone OVER while 22 have gone UNDER.

Hurricanes Trends

26 games have gone OVER while 27 have gone UNDER.

20-4-2 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Kraken vs Hurricanes

For this game, I’m going to go with the Carolina Hurricanes to cover the one-and-a-half-point spread. I do think that they are going to be able to score the puck at a high level considering how bad Chris Driedger has been on the year. With how well Carolina has been able to score the puck and how many scoring options they have, I expect this to be a high-scoring game on the Hurricane side.

I really like the Hurricanes to covere the one-and-a-half-point spread and I also like this game to go over.

Get free NHL bets for the Hurricanes vs Kraken game at BetOnline below.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next