Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Monday at the Nationwide Arena. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of Monday’s NHL slate as the Maple Leafs are coming in at 35-16-4 and the Blue Jackets are coming in at 28-25-3. Both teams are going to be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak.

This is a game that the Maple Leafs should be able to take care of business in. They have not been playing great hockey as of late as they are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak, but they definitely do have more talent than this Columbus Blue Jackets team.

Toronto will travel to Columbus on Monday to take on the Blue Jackets. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs preview below.

Maple Leafs Looking To Turn It Around

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not been playing great hockey as of late as they are coming into this one on a two-game losing streak and have only won five out of their last 10 games. For a team with this much talent, that is obviously a disappointment.

In their latest game against the Vancouver Canucks they lost 6-4. Auston Matthews and John Tavares were able to have two points each in this game.

It is to be expected that Petr Mrazek will be in the net for the Maple Leafs on Monday. He has not looked great at all this season as he only has an 89% save percentage and has allowed more than 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets Trying To Sneak Into Playoffs

The Columbus Blue Jackets have not been able to find much success this season. They weren’t able to come away with a tough win against the Boston Bruins on Friday as they lost in overtime, 5-4.

In that game, Patrick Lane and Jakub Voracek both had two points each.

It is to be expected that Elvis Merzlikins will be in the net for the Blue Jackets on Monday. He has had a decent season as he is 19-14-3 with a 90% save percentage, however, he has allowed 3.42 goals per game.

The Blue Jackets still do have a chance to make the playoffs, but they are going to have to play their best hockey down the stretch. If this team does continue to lose games, they can kiss those playoff chances goodbye, which is definitely not what they want.

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Maple Leafs Trends

23-32 ATS this season.

30 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

Blue Jackets Trends

36 games have gone OVER while 16 have gone UNDER.

32-23 ATS this season.

For this game, I am going to go with the Maple Leafs to win outright. The Maple Leafs have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long and although they are on a two-game losing streak, I do expect that to change. Since both of these teams are coming in playing similar hockey in the past 10, I expect the Maple Leafs to be able to be the one to walk away with the victory.

I’m also going to go with the over in this game considering how many goals Elvis Merzlikins has given up this season.

