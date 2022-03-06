eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

Nick Schmaltz sets the Coyotes franchise record for most points in a game with seven

Jeremy Freeborn
Last updated

It was a memorable game for University of North Dakota product Nick Schmaltz of Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday as the center set an Arizona Coyotes/original Winnipeg Jets franchise record for most points in a game with seven. Schmaltz had two goals and five assists as the Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 8-5. Several former players had the former record with six points. Among them was the late Dale Hawerchuk of Toronto, Ontario, who had three six-point games.

Schmaltz opened the scoring with a power-play marker at 4:10 of the first period from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida. He then picked up a secondary assist on a first period goal from Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri. Gostisbehere picked up the other helper at 13:53 of the opening frame to put the Cioyotes up 2-0.

At 2:50 of the second period, Schmaltz notched an unassisted goal to put the Coyotes up 3-0. After Arizona went up 4-0 on the first National Hockey League career goal for Matias Maccelli of Turku, Finland, the Senators marched back with five straight goals to take a 5-4 lead.

That is when Arizona scored four unanswered goals themselves in the third period to win the game 8-5. In the four third period goals scored by Arizona, Schmaltz had four assists. He helped tie the game at five with another assist on a goal by Keller at 4:07 of the third period.

Then at 6:57 of the third period, Schmaltz and Keller picked up assists on a game-winning goal by Lawson Crouse of Mount Brydges, Ontario, to put the Coyotes up 6-5. That was followed by an insurance assist on a goal by Gostisbehere at 14:53 of the third period to put Arizona up 7-5. Rookie blueliner Dysin Mayo of Victoria, British Columbia picked up the other helper. Arizona then closed out the scoring at 16:26 of the third period on a goal by Mayo from Schmaltz and Keller.

About Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.

Read next
2022 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament Preview

2022 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament Preview
Derek Felska Derek Felska March 6th, 2022

A major reason Minnesota calls itself the ‘State of Hockey’ is because of the state’s proud tradition of celebrating the game at all levels.  As...

Related news