Nick Schmaltz sets the Coyotes franchise record for most points in a game with seven

It was a memorable game for University of North Dakota product Nick Schmaltz of Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday as the center set an Arizona Coyotes/original Winnipeg Jets franchise record for most points in a game with seven. Schmaltz had two goals and five assists as the Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 8-5. Several former players had the former record with six points. Among them was the late Dale Hawerchuk of Toronto, Ontario, who had three six-point games.

Schmaltz opened the scoring with a power-play marker at 4:10 of the first period from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida. He then picked up a secondary assist on a first period goal from Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri. Gostisbehere picked up the other helper at 13:53 of the opening frame to put the Cioyotes up 2-0.

At 2:50 of the second period, Schmaltz notched an unassisted goal to put the Coyotes up 3-0. After Arizona went up 4-0 on the first National Hockey League career goal for Matias Maccelli of Turku, Finland, the Senators marched back with five straight goals to take a 5-4 lead.

That is when Arizona scored four unanswered goals themselves in the third period to win the game 8-5. In the four third period goals scored by Arizona, Schmaltz had four assists. He helped tie the game at five with another assist on a goal by Keller at 4:07 of the third period.

Then at 6:57 of the third period, Schmaltz and Keller picked up assists on a game-winning goal by Lawson Crouse of Mount Brydges, Ontario, to put the Coyotes up 6-5. That was followed by an insurance assist on a goal by Gostisbehere at 14:53 of the third period to put Arizona up 7-5. Rookie blueliner Dysin Mayo of Victoria, British Columbia picked up the other helper. Arizona then closed out the scoring at 16:26 of the third period on a goal by Mayo from Schmaltz and Keller.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

Read next