Panthers vs Sabres Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres will meet at the KeyBank Center on Monday. The Panthers are coming in as the number one seed in the Atlantic Division with a 37-13-5 record and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Sabres on the other hand have not been enjoying the season that they were hoping for as they are 18-30-8 and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Both teams are going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak.

Panthers vs Sabres – Game Information

📊 Records: Panthers(37-13-5), Sabres(18-30-8)

Panthers(37-13-5), Sabres(18-30-8) 📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

March 7th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center 🎲 Odds: Panthers(-250), Sabres(+230)

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

This is a game that the Panthers should be able to win. Buffalo has not looked great at all this season and despite being on a two-game winning streak, this should end against arguably the best team in hockey in the Florida Panthers.

Panthers vs Sabres Preview

Florida will travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Monday night. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Sabres vs Panthers preview below.

Can Buffalo Stay Hot?

The Buffalo Sabres have not been able to find much success this season, but they are going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak as they were able to come away with a very impressive win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. In that game, Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, and Jeff Skinner were both able to have two points each.

It is to be expected that Craig Anderson will be in the net for the Sabres on Monday night. He hasn’t been great by any means this season, but he is 8-7 on the year with the 90% save percentage and has allowed 2.94 goals per game.

Panthers Looking To Take Care Of Business

The Florida Panthers are also going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak. They have won six of their last 10 games and although that is not exactly the best for a team like this, it is still a decent record in their last 10.

They’re coming into this one on a very impressive win against the Detroit Red Wings where they were able to win 6-2. In that game, Aleksander Barkov had three points, Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Sam Reinhart, and Mackenzie Weegar all had two points each.

It is to be expected that Sergei Bobrovsky will be in the net for the Panthers on Monday. He is having an incredible year as he has 28-3 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.4 goals per game

NHL Betting Trends —

Panthers Trends

30-25 ATS this season.

34 games have gone OVER while 20 have gone UNDER.

Sabres Trends

29 games have gone OVER while 27 have gone UNDER.

32-25 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks — Panthers vs Sabres

For this game, I’m going to go with the Florida Panthers to cover the 1.5 point spread. I do think that Buffalo will have a chance at competing against the Florida Panthers, but I also expect them to not continue this little hot streak that they are currently on.

Florida has been one of the best teams in hockey all season long, especially at not allowing goals to be scored. I expect them to score at least four goals in this game and only give up about two.

