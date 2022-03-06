War in Ukraine matters more than scouting Eagles prospects at Combine

It was a rough past year for personal tragedies among our readers here, and now the War in Ukraine… EYE would be ashamed to pretend that football (or the sporting life in general) really matters right now.

Normally EYE would be covering the NFL Combine results on a daily basis. These days nothing is normal.

For several reasons I’ve sunk myself into trying to comprehend the current world crisis amid the tragedy of victimized uprooted civilians in Ukraine. I can’t take NFL stuff seriously right now. I’ve got ideas about how best to end the conflict but this is not a politics thread. I do think it’s time to raise and call the hand of Putin. That’s all I will say about it.

As for the NFL Combine, the Eagles scouting staff is concentrating on evaluating and possibly finding Edge Rusher talent to draft with a high pick.

There are a ton of edge rushers who could go in the first round and a bunch more will go in the second round. The Eagles will draft one of them, quite possibly two. They need to get it right. Derek Barnett won’t be back and obviously Ryan Kerrigan won’t be back, Brandon Graham will be 34 years old coming off an Achilles injury and that leaves Josh Sweat and nobody else.

The defense took the field Saturday on the third day of the NFL Scouting Combine. The scouting event comes to an end Sunday with the defensive backs and special teams. Those prospects have a difficult act to follow after the defensive line and linebackers lived up to every bit of the hype.

Georgia steals the show

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis stole the show early running a 4.78 seconds 40-yard dash. He followed that up with a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump and a 32-inch vertical jump; both of which were the best among combine performers at 340-plus pounds all-time. His teammate, Devonte Wyatt, was also stellar. The second group of defensive linemen took the field and the buzz continued to build. Edge rusher Travon Walker clocked a 4.51 seconds 40-yard dash. He showed off a chiseled frame and great movement skills working through the bags. If that wasn’t enough, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, a Georgia transfer, also tested very well and likely cemented his claim as a first-round pick.

For the teams that miss out on Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and now Walker, there will be no shortage of options for teams in need of an edge rusher. Eight prospects in total ran under a 4.6 seconds 40-yard dash, including Walker and Thibodeaux. Ole Miss’ Sam Williams, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Michigan’s David Ojabo and many others fit the profile of impact players in the NFL.

