Wild vs Stars Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild are set to meet on Sunday at 4 PM at the Xcel Energy Center. The Stars are coming into this one winning seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Minnesota Wild on the other hand have been playing good hockey this season, but have not played well as of late as they are currently 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Wild are the third seed in the Central Division, while the Stars are one place behind them with the fourth seed.

Wild vs Stars – Game Information

📊 Records: Wild(32-18-3), Stars(31-20-3)

Wild(32-18-3), Stars(31-20-3) 📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

March 6th, 2022 🕛 Time: 4:00 PM EST

4:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center 🎲 Odds: Wild(-145), Stars(+120)

Wild vs Stars Odds

This is going to arguably be the best game on Sunday. Both of these teams have been playing great hockey all season long, so expect this to be a highly competitive game as this could be a game that is a preview of a Western Conference playoff game.

Wild vs Stars News

With how well the Stars have played in the last 10 games and how bad the Wild has played, it seems likely that the Stars are going to be able to walk away with this one, but the Wild have shown throughout the year that when they are on their game, they’re one of the best teams in hockey.

Wild vs Stars Preview

Dallas will travel to Minnesota on Sunday for a battle versus the Wild. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Stars vs Wild preview below

Stars Looking For Four In A Row

The Dallas Stars are coming into this one winning all of their last three games.

Dallas has been able to get impressive wins over the Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, and the Winnipeg Jets. In their game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Stars won 4-3 in overtime where Jason Robertson led the way with three points and Ryan Sutter was able to add two.

Joe Pavelski is leading the Stars in scoring this season as he has 57 points, which ranks him with the 16th most in the NHL. Jason Robertson is not too far behind him as he currently has 51 on the season.

It is to be expected that Jake Oettinger will be in the net for the Stars. He is 18-6-1 on the season with a 92% save percentage and has allowed 2.28 goals per game.

Can The Wild Get Back On Track?

The Minnesota Wild have not been able to find much success in their past 10 games as they have only won three games in their last 10. They are coming off a tough loss against a below-average Buffalo Sabres team, and they’re going to look to try to turn this thing around. Minnesota’s problem the last few games is that they are allowing way too many goals as they have at least given up four in each of their last four games. They lost 7-3 to the Calgary Flames, 5-1 against the Flames, beat the Flyers 5-4, and lost to the Sabres 5-4.

In their latest loss to the Buffalo Sabres, Kirill Kaprizov was able to have three points including two goals while Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon were able to have two points each.

On the season, Kaprizov leads the Wild with 68 points on the season. He is ranked fourth in terms of points in all of the NHL. Kaprizov is going to look to continue his stellar play against this tough Dallas Stars team.

It is to be expected that Cam Talbot will be in the net for the Wild. He is 20-12-1 on the season and has a 90% save percentage of scoring three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Stars Trends

11-13-2 record in away games this year.

23 games have gone OVER while 30 have gone UNDER.

Wild Trends

33 games have gone OVER while 19 have gone UNDER.

16-5-1 in home games this season.

Free NHL Picks — Wild vs Stars

Although both teams have done a serviceable job for the most part of the year of keeping the puck out of the net, I’m going to go with the over in this game because of how many goals the Minnesota Wild have given up in their last 10 games. They have not been defending well at all, and although they did look good for parts throughout the year of keeping the puck out of the net, I do think that this trend is going to continue and the Stars will be able to put the puck in the net somewhat easily.

