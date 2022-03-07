Jazz vs Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference contest, the Utah Jazz are playing the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center; free NBA picks are available here. This is the third head-to-head encounter for these contenders this season. Keep reading for Jazz vs Mavericks preview content.

Will Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz obtain their third straight victory against the Mavericks this season? Utah is averaging 113 points and 46 rebounds per game. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are viewable below.

Jazz vs Mavericks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Utah Jazz | Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz 📊 Record: Jazz (40-23, 27-35-1 ATS) | Mavericks (39-25, 36-27-1 ATS)

Jazz (40-23, 27-35-1 ATS) | Mavericks (39-25, 36-27-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports New Orleans, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center; Dallas, Texas 🎲 Odds: Jazz +1 (-110) | Mavericks -1 (-110)

Jazz vs Mavericks Odds | NBA Picks

For Monday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Jazz are one-point underdogs on the road. Utah is 39-18 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 14-16-1 ATS on the road. To add to the betting records above, the Jazz’s over/under away record is 14-16-1. The team is 4-1 in its last five matchups against Western Conference opponents.

On the other side, Dallas is 29-8 as a favorite, 10-16 as an underdog and 17-15-1 ATS at home. Plus, the Mavericks’ over/under record at home is 9-23-1. They are 5-2 in their previous seven games versus Northwest Division teams. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Jazz vs Mavericks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Additionally, the Jazz have no reported injuries for tonight’s game. As for the Mavericks, they have six players on their injury list: SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely), PF Marquese Chriss (out), PF Maxi Kleber (questionable), PG Jalen Brunson (questionable), PG Luka Doncic (probable) and SF Theo Pinson (out indefinitely). Although Doncic is still dealing with a toe injury, he will likely play.

Jazz vs Mavericks Preview

Furthermore, the Jazz rank fourth in the Western Conference, trailing the Grizzlies, Warriors and Suns. They are exactly 10.5 games back behind Phoenix. Not to mention, Utah’s conference record is 26-13. In fifth place, the Mavericks are trailing the Jazz by 1.5 games. Dallas’ conference record is 28-15. At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, every contest matters.

Anyways, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Jazz are 2-1 against the Mavericks. On Feb. 25, Utah beat them 114-109 at Vivint Arena, and the team is 2-0 against them this season. The total has gone over in six of Utah’s previous eight road matchups versus Dallas.

Jazz are fighting to maintain their high ranking in the Western Conference

The Jazz are 8-2 in their last 10 games played. On Sunday, in their 116-103 road win over the Thunder, forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 35 points in 34 minutes played. Guard Donovan Mitchell ended his performance with another double-double. He accumulated 24 points, 4.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes of action.

Despite Oklahoma City outscoring Utah 54-28 in the free throw lane, the Jazz put up 33 points in the opening quarter. The Jazz are 4-1 in their past five games. Nonetheless, the team is 1-6 ATS in its last seven road contests this season. With a healthy roster, Utah has no excuses for losing.

Mavericks’ success is carrying over to March

The Mavs had a slow start to begin their season, but now they are also 8-2 in their previous 10 contests. Dallas is focusing on earning a fifth consecutive win. Over this stretch of contests, they defeated the Warriors, Lakers and Kings. Since their Feb. 25 matchup versus the Jazz, the Mavs have not lost a game.

Though, the question is, can Dallas defeat Utah this season? In the Mavs’ 114-113 home win versus the Kings on Saturday, guard Spencer Dinwiddie led his team in scoring with 36 points in 36 minutes on the court. Guard Jalen Bruson closed out his outing with 23 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 37 minutes played.

NBA Betting Trends – Jazz vs Mavericks | NBA Picks

Utah Jazz

Utah is 1-5 ATS in the team’s last five games played.

The Jazz are 10-2 SU in their past 12 contests.

And, the Jazz are 12-3 SU in their previous 15 matchups versus the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is 6-1 ATS in its past seven contests.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Mavs’ last six games played.

Also, the total has gone over in 12 of Dallas’ previous 18 matchups against Utah.

Free NBA Picks — Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Picks & Prediction

Pertaining to the point spread consensus, 58% of bettors are taking the Jazz to cover the spread at American Airlines Center. Equally important, 92% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 217.5. The total has gone over in four of Utah’s last five games versus Southwest Division opponents. This explains why folks are predicting a higher score.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 59.4% probability of winning.

Dallas is 10-2 ATS in its past 12 contests, too. Bettors will have to make a difficult decision on this one. The Mavs are on a four-game win streak, but the Jazz have their number. So, pick the Mavs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

