Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

For Monday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Portland Trail Blazers are facing off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center; free NBA picks are posted here. This is the fourth head-to-head meeting for these teams during this regular season. Continue reading for Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves preview content.

Without Anfernee Simons, can Portland upset Minnesota on the road to earn its first win against them since Mar. 13, 2021? Minnesota is averaging 114 points per game. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Portland Trail Blazers | Minnesota Timberwolves

Trail Blazers (25-38, 25-38 ATS) | Timberwolves (36-29, 35-29-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass & Root Sports Northwest

Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass & Root Sports Northwest 🏟 Venue: Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota 🎲 Odds: Trail Blazers +14.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -14.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Trail Blazers are heavy 14.5-point underdogs on the road. Portland is 14-11 as a favorite, 11-27 as an underdog and 10-19 ATS away. Additionally, the Trail Blazers’ over/under road record is 16-13. They are 1-4 in their past five matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is 25-8 as a favorite, 11-21 as an underdog and 17-14-1 ATS at home. And, the Timberwolves over/under record at home is 15-17. The team is a perfect 7-0 in its last seven contests against Northwest Division opponents. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Furthermore, the Trail Blazers have a whopping total of nine players listed on their injury report. The list includes PG Eric Bledsoe (out), PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely), SG Joe Ingles (out for the season), C Jusuf Nurkic (out indefinitely), PF Justice Winslow (out), SG Anfernee Simons (out), SF Nassir Little (out for the season), SF Didi Louzada Silva (out indefinitely) and SG Elijah Hughes (probable).

Next, the Timberwolves have five players listed on their report: PG Patrick Beverley (questionable), SF Taurean Prince (questionable), C Naz Reid (questionable), SG Anthony Edwards (doubtful) and PG McKinley Wright IV (out indefinitely). Edwards is still recovering from a knee injury.

Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves Preview

Moreover, the Trail Blazers rank second in the 11th overall in the Western Conference. They trail the Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers for the No. 8 seed. Plus, the Trail Blazers are behind the Clippers by 7.5 games. Portland’s conference record is 11-28.

On the other side, the Timberwolves rank seventh in the standings, and their record when appearing in intraconference matchups is 24-18. In the previous four head-to-head matchups, the Timberwolves are 4-0 versus the Trail Blazers. In fact, Portland has not defeated Minnesota since Mar. 13, 2021, when the team won 125-121 at Target Center.

Trail Blazers are preparing to end their four-game skid

The Trail Blazers are 4-6 in their past 10 games played. On Saturday, in their 135-121 road loss versus the Timberwolves, guard Anfernee Simons led his team in scoring with 38 points in 40 minutes spent on the court. Of course, Simons is out for tonight’s rematch. This will certainly impact their offense. Brandon Williams also accumulated 21 points in 27 minutes played.

Minnesota outscored Portland 60-44 in the paint. In addition to dropping their previous four contests, the Trail Blazers have not defeated the Timberwolves since last season. Portland is 1-6 ATS in its past seven road matchups versus Minnesota. Without Simons, Lillard, Nurkic and Bledsoe, how will they pull off the upset?

Timberwolves attempt to add to their four-game win streak

Needless to say, the Timberwolves have not only won their last four games played, they are looking for a fifth straight victory against the Trail Blazers. With a 7-3 record in the team’s past 10 contests, the Timberwolves are hanging in there. In their win over Portland on Saturday, center Karl-Anthony Towns added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 36 points, 15 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34 minutes played.

Jaylen Nowell contributed 22 points in 24 minutes of action as well. Minnesota shot 48-for-85 (56.5%) from the floor and 15-for-37 (40.5%) from 3-point range. Now, the total has gone over in nine of the Timberwolves’ last 10 matchups against Western Conference teams. However, keep in mind, Anthony Edwards is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.

NBA Betting Trends – Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves | NBA Picks

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland is 1-4 ATS in its previous five contests.

The Trail Blazers are 1-4 SU in their past five games played.

Next, the Trail Blazers are 1-4 ATS in their last five matchups versus the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in its past five games played.

Also, the Timberwolves are 10-2 SU in their last 12 contests.

For one final note, the Timberwolves are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven home matchups against the Trail Blazers.

Free NBA Picks — Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves Picks & Prediction

Moving on to the point spread consensus, about 54% of gamblers are picking the Timberwolves to cover the spread at Target Center. Not to mention, 67% of bettors are hoping the total will go over 234. The Trail Blazers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games. To add to that betting statistic, the total has gone over in 15 of the Timberwolves’ past 18 contests.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 50.1% chance of winning.

Considering the number of injured players Portland has out, Minnesota is the better team to win and cover the spread. They are going for their 21st win at home this season. Pick the Timberwolves to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 234. More NBA picks are on the main page.

