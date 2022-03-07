Two Post-Combine Bets To Pounce On

Now that the NFL combine is over more and more bets are becoming available, and that means a chance for football bettors to take advantage of early odds. In the article below, I will point to two bets worth considering. The first may be of particular interest to Georgia bettors, and the second to Broncos fans.

A Post-Combine Bet Combo

An exciting offering by BetOnline has Travon Walker as the favorite (-140) to be the first Georgia Bulldog selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. While Walker is a strong talent, there is significant edge talent ahead of him: namely, Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), and George Karlaftis (Purdue). Even then, Walker is only in competition to be fourth in line. Meanwhile, Jordan Davis (+130) and Nakobe Dean (+350) are Bulldogs that are easily considered to be the best at their position (DL and LB, respectively).

This means that Georgia bettors, and all NFL Draft bettors really, have a nice hedged-bet to place. For example, a 5:4 combination could prove to be useful. Say, for the sake of simplicity, that a bettor is looking to place a $10 bet on Jordan Davis to be the first Georgia Bulldog chosen in the draft. This would mean that a win would pay out $23- a modest gain. Following the 5:4 structure, the same bettor could then place an $8 bet on Nakobe Dean to be first Bulldog welcomed into the NFL. This would payout $28, completing the hedged-bet and ensuring a decent payout with mitigated risk.

Of course, many other hedging structures could ensure gains, but I will not explore all of those options here. The point worth focusing on is that Travon Walker is not likely to be the first Bulldog off of the draft board, despite his great performance at the NFL Combine, and that means there is money to be made by NFL Bettors.

A Curious Quarterback Queue

The Quarterback class this year is notoriously underwhelming, and that of course leads to a lot of betting controversy. If scouts have trouble picking the best QB for the 2022 NFL Draft, even largely anticipating that the first QB will not being taken in the top 5, Las Vegas will almost certainly find themselves being a bit wishy-washy. Football bettors can take advantage of this, jumping on the opportunity to take Kenny Pickett (+190) as the first QB drafted into the NFL in 2022.

Despite his small hand-size and lack of potential elite NFL production, he is the most pro-ready QB in this draft class. And when a team needs a QB, such as the Broncos (who have the ninth pick), that is an enticing aspect to a draft prospect’s profile. Just because a player won’t be the next Aaron Rodgers doesn’t mean he can’t be a part of, or even help lead, a winning Super Bowl team. On a similar note, just because a player (Malik Willis, -125) has the potential of a Josh Allen, history tells us that this doesn’t mean he will be the first QB drafted. Essentially, a flier on Kenny Pickett might be a lucrative idea.

Above are a couple of enticing bets for Georgia bettors, Denver bettors, and every other football bettor. Whether you like to hedge your bets on Bulldogs (the football team, not the animal) or think that betting on Quarterbacks can make you a quarter or two, you should bet now.

