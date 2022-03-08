Cavaliers vs Pacers Preview, Prediction and Odds | Free NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference mismatch, the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; free NBA picks are posted here. This is the fourth matchup for these teams during this 2021-22 NBA regular season. Continue reading for Cavaliers vs Pacers preview content.

Will Malcolm Brogdon and the Pacers pick up their first win over the Cavs since May 10, 2021? Cleveland is averaging 106 points per game and shooting 46.66% from the floor. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are viewable below.

Cavaliers vs Pacers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers | Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers 📊 Record: Cavaliers (37-27, 37-25-2 ATS) | Pacers (22-44, 30-34-2 ATS)

Cavaliers (37-27, 37-25-2 ATS) | Pacers (22-44, 30-34-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana 🎲 Odds: Cavaliers -3 (-115) | Pacers +3 (-105)

Cavaliers vs Pacers Odds | NBA Picks

For Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Cavaliers are three-point favorites on the road. Thus far, Cleveland is 24-8 as a favorite, 13-19 as an underdog and 18-13-2 ATS on the road. Plus, the Cavaliers’ over/under away record is 16-16-1. The team is 9-4 ATS in its previous 13 matchups against Central Division opponents.

Meanwhile, Indiana is 13-16 as a favorite, 9-28 as an underdog and 16-16-1 ATS at home. Additionally, the Pacers’ over/under record at home is 22-11. Indiana is 3-17 in its past 20 games played versus Eastern Conference teams. BetOnline odds are featured below here.

Cavaliers vs Pacers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: PG Rajon Rondo (questionable), SF Caris LeVert (out indefinitely), C Jarrett Allen (out indefinitely) and SG Collin Sexton (out for the season). Because Rondo is feeling better from his toe injury, he was upgraded to questionable.

Furthermore, the Pacers have a total of seven players on their report: SF Lance Stephenson (questionable), PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season), PF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely), PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely), C Myles Turner (out indefinitely), C Goga Bitadze (questionable) and SG Chris Duarte (questionable).

Cavaliers vs Pacers Preview

Leading into this matchup, the Cavaliers rank sixth overall in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Celtics, Bulls, Bucks, 76ers and Heat. However, the standings are tight. Cleveland is behind Miami by six games, and the team’s conference record is 22-16. Next, the Cavs are 22-3 when holding an opponent to under 100 points. As for the Pacers, they rank 13th in the standings; their conference record is 11-32.

Moreover, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Cavs are a flawless 3-0 against the Pacers. On Feb. 11, Cleveland defeated them 120-113 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers’ last win over the Cavaliers was on May 10, 2021, when they won 111-102 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs are faltering on the road these last few weeks

The Cavaliers are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. Though, what’s more concerning is the team’s 1-4 record in its last five contests. On Sunday, in the Cavs’ 104-96 home win against the Raptors, forward Lauri Markkanen added another double-double to his career total. He amassed 22 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minute spent on the court.

Rookie forward Evan Mobley earned one more double-double, too, accumulating 20 points, 17 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 36 minutes played. In addition to outrebounding Toronto 58 to 45, Cleveland shot 11-for-36 (30.6%) from behind the arc. The total has gone under in six of the Cavs’ last seven games played in March. Considering the number of talented players this team has, 16 road losses is brutal.

Head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers are ready for this season to come to a close

The Pacers are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. Here’s a shocker, head coach Rick Carlisle now has older talent at his disposal. For the bad news, several of his stars are on the injury report. Before the trade deadline, the team acquired Ricky Rubio from the Cavs. However, the guard tore his ACL with Cleveland back in December.

Not to mention, T.J. Warren and Myles Turner remain out indefinitely. What this team needs more than anything is youth. Coach Carlisle needs to build around Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon. This will depend entirely on the draft lottery. Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its past five games played in March and 1-4 ATS in its last five matchups against Central Division opponents.

NBA Betting Trends – Cavaliers vs Pacers | NBA Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is 2-6 ATS in the team’s previous eight games played.

The Cavaliers are 2-6 SU in their last eight contests.

Also, the total has gone under in nine of the Cavs’ past 11 road games versus the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games.

Next, the Pacers are 3-11 SU in their previous 14 contests.

The total has gone over in 15 of the Pacers’ past 19 games played.

Free NBA Picks — Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Picks & Prediction

Concerning the point spread consensus, 85% of bettors are trusting the Cavaliers to cover the spread at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. According to the point total consensus, 57% of gamblers are putting money down on the total going over 223.5. Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in its past five matchups versus Indiana.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 53.9% probability of winning.

Just as important, the total has gone over in eight of the Pacers’ previous nine home games. Not only has Indiana dropped back-to-back contests, the team has multiple players on the injury report. So, the Cavaliers are the best bet to win and cover the spread. Expect the total to go under 223.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next