Celtics vs Hornets Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

For tonight’s Eastern Conference thriller, head coach Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics are concocting a plan to defeat the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center; free NBA picks are available here. This is the fourth meeting for these teams during this 2021-22 NBA regular season. Keep scrolling for Celtics vs Hornets preview content.

Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics extend their winning streak to four games? Tatum is averaging 26.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Boston could win its third game against Charlotte this season. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Celtics vs Hornets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Boston Celtics | Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics 📊 Record: Celtics (39-27, 32-32-2 ATS) | Hornets (32-34, 35-29-2 ATS)

Celtics (39-27, 32-32-2 ATS) | Hornets (32-34, 35-29-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina 🎲 Odds: Celtics -7 (-111) | Hornets +7 (-109)

Celtics vs Hornets Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into Wednesday night’s intraconference rematch, the Celtics are seven-point favorites on the road. At this moment, Boston is 34-14 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 17-15 ATS on the road. Not to mention, the Celtics’ over/under road record is 15-16-1. They are 5-0 in their last five matchups against Southeast Division opponents.

As for the Hornets, Charlotte is 13-8 as a favorite, 19-26 as an underdog and 17-14-1 ATS at home. Also, the Hornets’ over/under record at home is 15-16-1. The total has gone under in six of their past eight contests versus Atlantic Division teams. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Celtics vs Hornets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

The Celtics have only one player listed on their injury report, and it’s SG Aaron Nesmith (out). The guard was downgraded to out for tonight’s game due to a right ankle sprain. Next, the Hornets have two players on their report: SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely) and SG James Bouknight (questionable).

Celtics vs Hornets Preview

Furthermore, the Celtics rank fifth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Bulls, Bucks, 76ers and Heat. Though, the standings are tight; Boston is behind Miami by five games. The team’s conference record is 28-16. On the other side, the Hornets’ loss to the Nets last night dropped them to the ninth spot in the standings. Charlotte’s conference record is 21-21.

In the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Celtics 2-1 versus the Hornets. On Feb. 2, Boston beat Charlotte 113-107 at TD Garden. However, on Jan. 19, Charlotte defeated them 111-102 on the road. The Hornets covered the spread in two out of their past three encounters versus the C’s this season.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Charlotte: Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 8, 2022

Celtics are preparing for a fourth consecutive win

The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. They have not lost a game since Feb. 27, when the Pacers defeated them 128-107 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On Sunday, in the team’s 126-120 home win over the Nets, forward Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points in 41 minutes played. Guard Jaylen Brown ended his performance with 21 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists as well.

While Brooklyn outrebounded Boston 45 to 37, the Nets had several missed opportunities to generate more points in the fourth quarter. The C’s shot 17-for-36 (47.2%) from downtown. They are not only 5-1 in their past six games played, the Celtics are on a three-game win streak. Boston is tied with Miami for the most wins against Eastern Conference teams.

Hornets need Gordon Hayward to return as soon as possible

The Hornets are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. Charlotte has lost a few close games over this stretch. In their 132-121 home loss versus the Nets on Tuesday, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges each contributed 30 points. But, the defense was nonexistent. Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving led his team in scoring with 50 points in 37 minutes spent on the court.

Are the Hornets missing Gordon Hayward right about now? Yeah, his size affected them up and down the court, especially in the paint for easy baskets and protecting the rim. Hayward is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. The Hornets are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Celtics vs Hornets | NBA Picks

Boston Celtics

Boston is 14-2 SU in its past 16 contests.

The Celtics are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 matchups versus the Hornets.

And, the Celtics are 16-4 SU in their previous 20 games against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is 4-12 SU in the team’s last 16 games played.

Also, the Hornets are 2-9 SU in their previous 11 contests.

Charlotte is 3-9 ATS in its past 12 home matchups versus Boston.

Free NBA Picks — Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Picks & Prediction

According to the point spread consensus, 83% of gamblers are going with the Celtics to cover the spread at Spectrum Center. Plus, for the point total consensus, 91% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 227.5. The total has gone over in Boston’s last five road games. And, the Hornets are 3-6 in their past nine contests.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 74.6% chance of winning.

After seeing Charlotte lose to Brooklyn at home by 11 points, it makes sense to stick with the favorite for tonight’s game. Pick the Celtics to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 227.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

