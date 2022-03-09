How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Arizona | Best AZ Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 PLAYERS Championship gets started on March 10th, 2022, from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The four-day PGA Tour event sees 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm lined as the betting favorite at odds of 10-1 while defending champion Justin Thomas is not too far behind at odds of +1800. Arizona sports betting fans can get in on The PLAYERS Championship action for the first time since legalization has hit the Copper State.

To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Arizona, while collecting some of the very best Arizona sportsbooks bonuses and free golf betting offers, continue reading this by scrolling down below.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

BetOnline Arizona Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in AZ – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in AZ XBet Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in AZ – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in AZ MyBookie Arizona Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in AZ – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in AZ BetUS AZ Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Arizona – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Arizona Bovada Arizona Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in AZ – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in AZ

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Arizona

With state-wide legalization coming into effect last April, Arizona sports betting has never been easier than it is right now. If you are new to golf betting in Arizona, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Arizona check out the instructions below.

Pick a AZ betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in AZ

Arizona Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Arizona



🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship

📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million

💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million

🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas

🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is lined as the top betting favorite to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at 10-1 odds. Rahm has won just one previous major in his PGA career, capturing the U.S. Open in June of last year. Rahm’s best performance at The PLAYERS Championship was last year, where he finished tied for ninth place, his first career top-ten finish at the PLAYER championship. To find out the entire betting odds for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Player Odds Play John Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Arizona

Bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in Arizona with some of the best Arizona sportsbooks today. If wagering on the outright winner of the entire event isn’t your thing, there are plenty of alternative betting markets for PLAYERS Championship 2022. Arizona sportsbooks offer round-by-round props, as well as head-to-head match-ups and even group odds for betting on, or against the PLAYERS Championship field.

To learn more about how to bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Arizona while collecting some of the most competitive Arizona sportsbook bonuses, continue reading now.

1. BetOnline Arizona Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Since coming into the Arizona sports betting space, BetOnline has carved out a path as one of the very best Arizona online gambling apps available for betting on golf. New customers to BetOnline who live in Arizona are currently being offered a great 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet worth up to fifty dollars when placing their very first bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship from their mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline, click the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in AZ

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you are betting on golf in Arizona for the very first time, XBet is the place for bettors who are both seasoned veterans and novice beginners. XBet has become known for its easy-to-use interface, taking Arizona sports betting back to the basics. AZ residents who register with XBet to place golf bets now will receive a matched welcome bonus of up to $500, along with a complimentary online casino game chip worth ten dollars.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to sign up with XBet and claim up to $500 worth of golf betting bonuses now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie Arizona Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in AZ

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie has become one of the most popular Arizona betting sites over the last few years, and with very good reason. MyBookie offers Arizona sports betting fans some of the best odds for The PLAYERS championship, along with unique betting props for every round of the PGA tour event. MyBookie is currently offering Arizona customers a 100% sign-up bonus when they register to bet on golf in Arizona today.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to get started with MyBookie and take advantage of these great betting offers for golf betting in Arizona now.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

Jon Rahm comes in as the 10-1 betting favorite for the 2022 Players Championship, but there may be value on his closest competitor, which is Collin Morikawa at odds of 16-1. Morikawa has five PGA Tour wins, including who majors, winning both of those tournaments in his first appearance. Morikawa defeated last year’s PLAYERS championship winner Justin Thomas in a head to head playoff back in 2020 to win the Workday Charity Open, showing he has the ability to hold his own with some of the course’s best golfers, despite having a poor performance at Sawgrass at last year’s Players Championship. At odds of 16-1 Morikawa has more than what it takes to pull ahead of the pack early on and make a case for himself on Sunday. With this in mind, Morikaka at +1600 is likely a great bet for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. To place your free bets on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship with BetOnline, click the link below now.

Bet on the PLAYERS Championship 2022 at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next