How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky | Best KY Sports Betting Sites

Golf betting in Kentucky has become increasingly popular, and there’s no exception for this year’s 2022 PLAYERS Championship. The 49th Players Championship starts on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm is lined as the 10-1 betting favorite, while last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is not far behind him at odds of 18-1. While Kentucky sports betting is still not regulated, there are still many ways to bet on golf in Kentucky.

To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, continue reading this article, as we explore the very best Kentucky sportsbooks for free bets and golf betting offers.

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in KY – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in KY XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in KY – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in KY MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in KY – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in KY BetUS KY Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Kentucky – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Kentucky Bovada Kentucky Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in KY – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in KY

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky

The very best Kentucky sports betting sites make it easier now than ever before to bet on the PLAYERS Championship. If you’re new to golf betting in Kentucky, don’t be reluctant to dive right in, we’re here to help. For a short step-by-step guide on how to bet the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, check out the instructions below.

Pick a KY betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in KY

Kentucky Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky



🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship

📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse : $20 Million

: $20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout : $3.6 Million

: $3.6 Million 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Last year’s U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm comes in as the top betting favorite to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at 10-1 odds. Rahm’s U.S. Open win in 2021 was the first major title of his PGA career. Rahm’s career-best at the PLAYERS Championship came last year, where he finished tied for ninth place. Last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is lined at odds of +1800. To find out the odds on the entire field of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline. Player Odds Play John Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 *Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky

Bet on golf in Kentucky with some of the very best Kentucky sportsbooks and get access to great betting offers for the 2022 Players Championship, and the entire PGA season. Kentucky sportsbooks offer round-by-round props, and odds on head-to-head match-ups, as well as live odds on PGA events as they are taking place. To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, continue reading the reviews for the best betting sites in Kentucky.

1. BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in Kentucky 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is a standalone Kentucky sportsbook when it comes to offering the very best golf odds for the Players Championship and the entire PGA tour schedule. Kentucky sports betting fans who wish to wager on the biggest golf events of the year should look no further than BetOnline. Residents of Kentucky who sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a special 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, along with a risk-free bet of up to $50 when placing their first wager on the Players Championship from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get started with BetOnline by clicking the link below, and take advantage of these great golf betting offers for the Players Championship now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in KY

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Kentucky 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

After almost twenty years of being in the Kentucky sports betting business, XBet has become widely known for offering an easy-to-use and to-the-point sports betting interface. XBet makes golf betting in Kentucky as easy as can be, and there is no exception when it comes to the 2022 Players Championship. Register with XBet now and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, plus a ten-dollar casino chip for online gaming.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the Players Championship with XBet by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in KY

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Kentucky 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With some of the very best golf betting odds from all of the Kentucky sportsbooks, MyBookie is one of the most popular sports betting apps available for golf betting. Kentucky sports betting fans who wish to get their action in on the 2022 Players Championship can do so with MyBookie now. Residents of Kentucky who sign-up with MyBookiew this week will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the best live golf odds in the business.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To take advantage of this great golf betting offer from MyBookie for the Players Championship, click the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

The clear value when betting on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky is on the side of American Collin Morikawa. The twenty-five-year-old from California has won two major championships, a world golf championship, as well as two other PGA tour event titles. Morikawa defeated last year’s winner at the Players, Justin Thomas, in a head-to-head playoff back in July of 2020 to capture the Workday Charity Open title. Showing that he can hold his own with the best of the field, while also having two major titles to his name, both of which came in his course debuts, shows that Collin Morikawa has some serious betting value at the current price of +1600. Place your free bets on the Players Championship with BetOnline by clicking the link below.

Bet on the PLAYERS Championship 2022 at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next