eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky | Best KY Sports Betting Sites

Al Odds
Last updated

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky | Best KY Sports Betting Sites

Golf betting in Kentucky has become increasingly popular, and there’s no exception for this year’s 2022 PLAYERS Championship. The 49th Players Championship starts on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm is lined as the 10-1 betting favorite, while last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is not far behind him at odds of 18-1. While Kentucky sports betting is still not regulated, there are still many ways to bet on golf in Kentucky.

To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, continue reading this article, as we explore the very best Kentucky sportsbooks for free bets and golf betting offers.

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

  1. BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in KY
  2. XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in KY
  3. MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in KY
  4. BetUS KY Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Kentucky
  5. Bovada Kentucky Golf Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in KY

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky

The very best Kentucky sports betting sites make it easier now than ever before to bet on the PLAYERS Championship. If you’re new to golf betting in Kentucky, don’t be reluctant to dive right in, we’re here to help. For a short step-by-step guide on how to bet the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a KY betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit 
  5. Get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship
  6. Place your free bets on The PLAYERS Championship in KY

Kentucky Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky  

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
  • 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
  • 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
  • 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600 

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Last year’s U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm comes in as the top betting favorite to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at 10-1 odds. Rahm’s U.S. Open win in 2021 was the first major title of his PGA career. Rahm’s career-best at the PLAYERS Championship came last year, where he finished tied for ninth place. Last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is lined at odds of +1800. To find out the odds on the entire field of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Player Odds Play
John Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +2200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +2800 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +3000 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 BetOnline logo

*Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky

Bet on golf in Kentucky with some of the very best Kentucky sportsbooks and get access to great betting offers for the 2022 Players Championship, and the entire PGA season. Kentucky sportsbooks offer round-by-round props, and odds on head-to-head match-ups, as well as live odds on PGA events as they are taking place. To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, continue reading the reviews for the best betting sites in Kentucky.

1. BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

One of the best Kentucky sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy to learn how to bet on The Players Championship.

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets for The Players Championship in Kentucky
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
BetOnline is a standalone Kentucky sportsbook when it comes to offering the very best golf odds for the Players Championship and the entire PGA tour schedule. Kentucky sports betting fans who wish to wager on the biggest golf events of the year should look no further than BetOnline. Residents of Kentucky who sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a special 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, along with a risk-free bet of up to $50 when placing their first wager on the Players Championship from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100 
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get started with BetOnline by clicking the link below, and take advantage of these great golf betting offers for the Players Championship now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in KY

XBet makes it easy to learn how to bet on The Players Championship in Kentukcy

🏆 Founded 2013
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Kentucky
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

After almost twenty years of being in the Kentucky sports betting business, XBet has become widely known for offering an easy-to-use and to-the-point sports betting interface. XBet makes golf betting in Kentucky as easy as can be, and there is no exception when it comes to the 2022 Players Championship. Register with XBet now and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, plus a ten-dollar casino chip for online gaming.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the Players Championship with XBet by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in KY

MyBookie give away a sportsbook bonus that makes it simple to learn how to bet on The Players Championship.

🏆 Founded 2003
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Kentucky
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With some of the very best golf betting odds from all of the Kentucky sportsbooks, MyBookie is one of the most popular sports betting apps available for golf betting. Kentucky sports betting fans who wish to get their action in on the 2022 Players Championship can do so with MyBookie now. Residents of Kentucky who sign-up with MyBookiew this week will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the best live golf odds in the business.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To take advantage of this great golf betting offer from MyBookie for the Players Championship, click the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

The clear value when betting on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky is on the side of American Collin Morikawa. The twenty-five-year-old from California has won two major championships, a world golf championship, as well as two other PGA tour event titles. Morikawa defeated last year’s winner at the Players, Justin Thomas, in a head-to-head playoff back in July of 2020 to capture the Workday Charity Open title. Showing that he can hold his own with the best of the field, while also having two major titles to his name, both of which came in his course debuts, shows that Collin Morikawa has some serious betting value at the current price of +1600.

Place your free bets on the Players Championship with BetOnline by clicking the link below.

Bet on the PLAYERS Championship 2022 at BetOnline

About Al Odds

Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ

Read next
Players Championship Picks: Three Outright Tips from 16/1 to 90/1

Players Championship Picks: Three Outright Tips from 16/1 to 90/1
Paul Kelly Paul Kelly March 9th, 2022

The ‘fifth major’ is almost upon us as all of the world’s best golfers take to TPC Sawgrass in a bid to win The Players...

Related news