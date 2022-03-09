Golf betting in Kentucky has become increasingly popular, and there’s no exception for this year’s 2022 PLAYERS Championship. The 49th Players Championship starts on Thursday, March 10th from the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Last year’s U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm is lined as the 10-1 betting favorite, while last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is not far behind him at odds of 18-1. While Kentucky sports betting is still not regulated, there are still many ways to bet on golf in Kentucky.
To learn more about how to bet on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky, continue reading this article, as we explore the very best Kentucky sportsbooks for free bets and golf betting offers.
Kentucky Golf Betting — How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky
- 🏌 PGA Tour Event: The 2022 PLAYERS Championship
- 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
- 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
- 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
- 🏆 2021 PLAYERS Championship Winner: Justin Thomas
- 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
- ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- 🎲 Golf Odds: John Rahm +1000 | Collin Morikawa +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1600
Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds
Last year’s U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm comes in as the top betting favorite to win the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at 10-1 odds. Rahm’s U.S. Open win in 2021 was the first major title of his PGA career. Rahm’s career-best at the PLAYERS Championship came last year, where he finished tied for ninth place. Last year’s PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas is lined at odds of +1800. To find out the odds on the entire field of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, check out the table below via BetOnline.
|Player
|Odds
|Play
|John Rahm
|+1100
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|Daniel Berger
|+2800
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
*Players Championship Odds from March 9, 2022
Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks
The clear value when betting on the PLAYERS Championship in Kentucky is on the side of American Collin Morikawa. The twenty-five-year-old from California has won two major championships, a world golf championship, as well as two other PGA tour event titles. Morikawa defeated last year’s winner at the Players, Justin Thomas, in a head-to-head playoff back in July of 2020 to capture the Workday Charity Open title. Showing that he can hold his own with the best of the field, while also having two major titles to his name, both of which came in his course debuts, shows that Collin Morikawa has some serious betting value at the current price of +1600.
