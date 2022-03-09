Players Championship Picks: Three Outright Tips from 16/1 to 90/1

The ‘fifth major’ is almost upon us as all of the world’s best golfers take to TPC Sawgrass in a bid to win The Players Championship. With all of golf’s major stars like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Justin Thomas all in action, this week at the famous Sawgrass promises to be a tremendous spectacle. Before we go over the best PGA bets for The PLAYERS Championship in 2022, let’s break down some of the free bets and golf betting bonuses for the tournament.

Players Championship Picks & Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Collin Morikawa (+1600) at BetOnline

Collin Morikawa is regarded as one of the most consistent high performers on the PGA Tour. Despite only turning professional a few years ago, the young American star has already captured two major championships. The PGA Championship and The Open. Both of these major wins came on his debut in the respective competition, which again is a feat in itself. When you’re considering who to bet on and who to take for The Players Championship this weekend, you’ve got to really like Morikawa’s chances.

Morikawa is rightly amongst the betting favorites in the market, and that is totally justified. The 25-year-old has also notched up several wins on the regular PGA Tour, as well as becoming the first American to ever win the Race to Dubai on the European Tour, which he did in November. Morikawa began his PGA Tour career with 22 consecutive cuts made, second only to the great Tiger Woods’ 25 cut streak.

Morikawa is regarded as the best iron player on tour. That mixed with assured accuracy and power off the tee makes for numerous birdie chances per round. When his putter is hot and the ball is rolling into the back of the hole, the two-time major champion is almost impossible to stop. We think he will have a real good go this week in Florida.

Tip 2 – Brooks Koepka (+3300) at BetOnline

Brooks Koepka is a major machine. Although The Players Championship isn’t deemed an official major, it is most definitely the unofficial fifth major. Koepka is still regarded as one of the best players on tour, despite slipping to 16th in the World Golf Rankings. When on song, Koepka wins. It’s as simple as that. He is a proven winner and knows how to get it over the line in big tournaments.

With his insane power off the tee mixed with his accurate irons and confident putting, ‘Brooksy’ is a hard man to stop when in top form. If his putter behaves, he will most definitely be in contention come Sunday evening. Despite not winning yet this season, Koepka’s game should suit the task that is TPC Sawgrass. Koepka is a great iron player as well as having an underrated short game. At a huge price of 40/1 with BetOnline, we expect him to go well this week.

Tip 3 – Tony Finau (+9000) at BetOnline

Possibly a forgotten man so far this season as he hasn’t yet reached the levels we have come to expect of Tony Finau. He is one of the biggest hitters on tour and has a great iron game to match. When his putter is on form and he is on song around the greens, Finau is a top ten machine. Despite only winning once on tour, his name is constantly floating about at the top of leaderboards all year round.

It is only a matter of time until Finau gets back to his best, and his best is good enough to win any golf tournament. We think that at an outrageous 75/1 with BetOnline is far too big of a price for a man of Finau’s calibre, and we think The Players Championship this week could be the start of a great run for Tony Finau on the PGA Tour this season.

Players Championship Odds

Below, we’ll break down the the odds to win The Players Championship in 2022.

Player Odds Play John Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

*PLAYERS Championship Odds as of March 9, 2022

