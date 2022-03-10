Florida Sports Betting Offers for The PLAYERS Championship

The TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course will be challenging the best golf players in the world on March 10 in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Home to one of the most difficult holes in all of golf, the par-3 137-yard 17th hole known as Island Green will put PGA Tour golfers to the test this weekend. While golf fans wait for the legalization of the Florida sports betting market, top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming the Sunshine State with better golf odds, bigger sports betting bonuses, and rewards. Below, we’ll break down the top Florida sports betting offers for The Players Championship this weekend.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers for The PLAYERS Championship

With The Players Championship in Florida, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving golf fans access to the best PGA Tour odds, betting bonuses, and more. At top offshore sportsbooks, Florida residents can boost their bankroll and win real money online betting on golf.

Now, we’ll rank the best Florida sportsbooks for The Players Championship and the golf betting bonuses available this weekend.

How to Claim Florida Sports Betting Offers for The PLAYERS Championship 2022

While golf fans must wait for the opening of the Florida sports betting market, top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming residents with free bonus cash, competitive golf odds and rewards for The Players Championship.

For more information on how to claim free bets for The Players Championship, check the list out below.

Pick the best Florida sports betting offers from this page. Sign up to the Florida sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit Redeem your free Florida sports betting bonus for The Players Championship

Florida Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in Florida

When is the Players Championship?

Check out the list below for important Players Championship details including tee time, golf odds, coverage, and more.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship

2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million

$20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million

$3.6 Million 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

The TPC Sawgrass is expected to be wet this weekend, giving an edge to select players in The Players Championship. While TPC Sawgrass is known to not favor any player’s strength, the course will accurately test competitors on all aspects of the game. Jon Rahm heads into the Stadium Course with +1100 odds and Collin Morikawa sits second with +1600 odds. With wet conditions, Rory McIlroy has a better chance at the title at +2200 odds.

Check out the table below for the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best Floria sportsbooks.

Player Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

The Best Florida Sports Betting Bonuses for The Players Championship

With the best Florida golfers competing in The Players Championship including Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel, and Brooks Koepka, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away big sports betting bonuses, free PGA Tour bets and competitive golf odds.

Below, we’ll go over the best Florida sports betting bonuses available for The Players Championship in the Sunshine State.

1. BetOnline Florida Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans trying to get their hands on the best Florida sports betting offers, BetOnline is the best place to start. New members can get a 100 percent matched sports betting bonus of up to $1,000 for this weekend’s Players Championship in Florida. BetOnline is also giving away two free PGA Tour bets including a player’s prop and a live bet. As one of the top Florida sportsbooks for boosting bankrolls for PGA Tour events, BetOnline always puts the Sunshine state in the green.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Florida sports betting offers for the 2022 Players Championship, click the button below.

2. XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida sports betting sites, XBet offers some of the best PGA Tour odds and bonuses on the market. XBet is handing out $500 in free bets to first-time customers in Florida for The Players Championship. In addition, the sportsbook features a wide variety of Florida sports betting offers including weekly reloads, rebates, and more. Golf fans that want to make money betting on PGA Tournaments can ace every bet placed at XBet.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to sign up to XBet and receive $500 in free golf bets this weekend.

3. MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship 2022 in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to the 2022 Players Championship odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. One of the best Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie offers competitive golf odds, great sports betting offers and an excellent loyalty program. Florida golf fans also get first access to PGA Tour odds and props. New members get $1,000 in free golf bets on their first deposit at MyBookie. With early access to the best golf odds, big sports betting offers and rewards, MyBookie is one the most popular Florida sports betting apps.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free Florida sports betting offers for The Players Championship 2022.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

With the Honda Classic in the rearview mirror, Daniel Berger is gearing up this weekend for The Players Championship. The Florida native is swinging to win his first PGA Tournament at home. While the Honda Classic left a bad taste in Berger’s mouth, he finished fourth despite having a five-stroke lead through 54 holes. Look for Berger to bounce back with a big weekend in his home state of Florida and bet on him to win The Players Championship.

Click the button below to place your free golf bet for The Players Championship at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting apps.

