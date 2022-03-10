How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in CA | Best California Sports Betting Sites

The PGA Tour continues with their third tournament in Florida with the 2022 Players Championship set to tee off on Thursday March 10. The best of the best will be meeting at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. While California sports betting isn’t legal yet, golf fans can find the best sports betting bonuses and free bet offers at top offshore sportsbooks for The Players Championship. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship in California and cash in on $6,375 in free bets.

California Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in California

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship

2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million

$20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million

$3.6 Million 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is The Players Championship favorite at +1100 odds. While defending champion Justin Thomas carries a +1600 odds before tee off.

Check out the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Player Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

With a hot start to the season, Scottie Scheffler has won two PGA Tournaments already. Scheffler currently enters this weekend with the most inviting odds at +2800. Look for Scheffler to start where he left off at The Players Championship. Take Scottie Scheffler to win outright at The Players Championship this weekend. With boosted odds at +2800, place your bets in before the books change their price.

To place your free bets on The Players Championship at BetOnline, click the button below.

