How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Florida | Best FL Sports Betting Sites

The Players Championship marks the third PGA Tournament in the Florida swing. Players Championship will tee off on Thursday March 10 at the TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. While Florida sports betting awaits legalization, PGA Tour fans can still bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship this weekend. In fact, the best offshore sportsbooks offer Florida residents the most competitive golf odds and sports betting bonuses in the Sunshine State. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship in Florida and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship

With The Players Championship in Florida at the TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, the top Florida sportsbooks are giving away free golf bets, sports betting bonuses and exclusive perks to the Sunshine state.

Below, we’ll rate the top Florida sports betting sites for The Players Championship and their free golf bet offers.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in FL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship in FL XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in FL – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in FL MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in FL – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on PLAYERS Championship 2022 in FL BetUS FL Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Florida – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Florida Bovada Florida Boxing Betting Offers – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in FL – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour in FL

How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Florida

While there has been no recent movement on the Florida sports betting market, golf fans can turn to offshore betting sites for the most competitive PGA Tour odds, biggest sports betting bonuses, and more.

To learn how to bet on The Players Championship in Florida, check out the list below.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for PLAYERS Championship 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for The PLAYERS Championship Place your free bets on PLAYERS Championship in FL

Florida Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in Florida

Want to watch the 2022 Players Championship in Florida?

Check out the list below for key Players Championship details including purse, tee time, odds, and more.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship

2022 PLAYERS Championship 📅 Start Date : Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13

: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse : $20 Million

: $20 Million 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout : $3.6 Million

: $3.6 Million 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas

Winner: Justin Thomas 🕛 Tee Times Start : 7:00 am

: 7:00 am 📺 TV Channel : Golf Channel | NBC

: Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course : TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds

With an interesting track at the TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, competitors will need to be well rounded throughout the weekend for a shot at the purse. Jon Rahm is the tournament favorite at +1100 odds while defending champion Justin Thomas comes in at +1800 odds.

Check out the table below for the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Player Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Collin Morikawa +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Rory McIlroy +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Daniel Berger +2800 Xander Schauffele +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Florida | FL Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022

With many Florida natives in The Players Championship like Billy Horschel, Brooks Koepka, and Daniel Berger. The top offshore sportsbooks are offering free golf bets to Florida residents that want to bet on The Players Championship.

Now, we’ll go over the top Florida sports betting bonuses available for The Players Championship.

1. BetOnline Florida Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The PLAYERS Championship

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Betonline features the best Florida sports betting bonuses ahead of this weekend’s Players Championship. New users cash in on three free golf bets and a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in Florida. BetOnline is giving away a players prop, live bet and a matched mobile bet up to $50 for the 2022 Players Championship. With great golf odds and a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, BetOnline is one of the best Florida sportsbooks.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Player Championship bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet Florida Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on golf, XBet is the best place to start. XBet features some of the most competitive Players Championship odds in 2022. While the sportsbook has a smaller betting bonus compared to other Florida sports betting sites, XBet makes up in value by providing better golf odds, lower rollover requirements, and smaller minimum deposits. XBet is giving away $500 in free bets to Florida residents ahead of The Players Championship.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below for your free Players Championship bet at XBet.

3. MyBookie Florida Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship 2022 in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best PLAYERS Championship Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With the 2022 Players Championship starting tomorrow, Florida residents trying to take advantage of the best golf odds should start with MyBookie. The sportsbook features the best Players Championship odds in the state, letting fans maximize their profits online. For PGA Tour events, MyBookie is giving away a 50 percent welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 in free golf bets to Florida residents. At MyBookie, Florida can cash in on the best PGA Tour odds, free golf bets, and loyalty rewards program.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To Sign up to MyBookie and get your free golf bets for this weekend, click on the button below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks

The Florida native Brooks Koepka has +3300 odds in The Players Championship this weekend. In his Player Championship career, Koepka has finished in the top-20s a couple of times now. This season, Koepka looked good in the Honda Classic and in Phoenix. Koepka has a strong short game for TPC Sawgrass, look for Koepka at +3300 odds to win The Players Championship. Take Brooks Koepka to win The Players Championship this weekend.

To place your free golf bets at BetOnline for The Players Championship, click the button below.

About Gia Nguyen Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next