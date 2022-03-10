The Players Championship marks the third PGA Tournament in the Florida swing. Players Championship will tee off on Thursday March 10 at the TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. While Florida sports betting awaits legalization, PGA Tour fans can still bet on the 2022 PLAYERS Championship this weekend. In fact, the best offshore sportsbooks offer Florida residents the most competitive golf odds and sports betting bonuses in the Sunshine State. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Players Championship in Florida and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.
The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for The PLAYERS Championship
With The Players Championship in Florida at the TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, the top Florida sportsbooks are giving away free golf bets, sports betting bonuses and exclusive perks to the Sunshine state.
Below, we’ll rate the top Florida sports betting sites for The Players Championship and their free golf bet offers.
How to Bet on The PLAYERS Championship in Florida
While there has been no recent movement on the Florida sports betting market, golf fans can turn to offshore betting sites for the most competitive PGA Tour odds, biggest sports betting bonuses, and more.
To learn how to bet on The Players Championship in Florida, check out the list below.
Florida Golf Betting — How to Watch PLAYERS Championship 2022 in Florida
Want to watch the 2022 Players Championship in Florida?
Check out the list below for key Players Championship details including purse, tee time, odds, and more.
- 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PLAYERS Championship
- 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13
- 💰 PLAYERS Championship Purse: $20 Million
- 💸 PLAYERS Champion Payout: $3.6 Million
- 🏆 PLAYERS Championship 2021 Winner: Justin Thomas
- 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
- ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800
Golf Odds — PLAYERS Championship Odds
With an interesting track at the TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, competitors will need to be well rounded throughout the weekend for a shot at the purse. Jon Rahm is the tournament favorite at +1100 odds while defending champion Justin Thomas comes in at +1800 odds.
Check out the table below for the best Players Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.
|Player
|Odds
|Play
|Jon Rahm
|+1100
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|Daniel Berger
|+2800
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
The Best Golf Betting Sites for PLAYERS Championship in Florida | FL Sportsbooks for PLAYERS Championship 2022
With many Florida natives in The Players Championship like Billy Horschel, Brooks Koepka, and Daniel Berger. The top offshore sportsbooks are offering free golf bets to Florida residents that want to bet on The Players Championship.
Now, we’ll go over the top Florida sports betting bonuses available for The Players Championship.
Golf Picks This Weekend | PLAYERS Championship Picks
The Florida native Brooks Koepka has +3300 odds in The Players Championship this weekend. In his Player Championship career, Koepka has finished in the top-20s a couple of times now. This season, Koepka looked good in the Honda Classic and in Phoenix. Koepka has a strong short game for TPC Sawgrass, look for Koepka at +3300 odds to win The Players Championship. Take Brooks Koepka to win The Players Championship this weekend.
